DoubleCare ABA’s Personalized, Science-Backed Therapy Is Changing Children’s Lives

DoubleCare ABA is redefining the standard of care for children with autism through a blend of proven science, compassionate support, and innovative technology. Since 2019, the organization has been dedicated to helping children reach meaningful developmental milestones in a way that’s engaging, effective, and fun.

Now expanding into New York and Lakewood, New Jersey, DoubleCare ABA is making its personalized approach to therapy available to more families across the United States.

Therapy Designed Around Each Child

Every child learns differently — and DoubleCare ABA builds every treatment plan around that belief. Each program is tailored to meet the unique strengths, challenges, and goals of the child and their family.

DoubleCare ABA offers a complete range of therapy services, including:

Individualized ABA Therapy: One-on-one sessions with therapists carefully matched to a child’s personality and needs.

Parent Coaching & Support: Training and guidance to help families reinforce progress at home.

Custom Treatment Plans: Data-driven goals designed to help children build confidence and new skills.

Group & Social Skills Programs: Supportive group sessions that encourage communication, friendship, and teamwork.

BCBA Supervision: Ongoing oversight by certified behavior analysts to ensure steady, measurable progress.

Making a Lasting Difference

Families who work with DoubleCare ABA see therapy as more than just sessions — it’s a journey of growth, confidence, and connection. With an emphasis on communication, positive reinforcement, and collaboration, DoubleCare ABA helps children make meaningful strides in their development while supporting parents every step of the way.

About DoubleCare ABA

Founded in 2019, DoubleCare ABA provides personalized, science-backed Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for children with autism. The organization’s mission is to make high-quality, compassionate care accessible to families everywhere through expert clinicians, modern tools, and a family-centered approach.

To learn more or get started, visit www.doublecareaba.com or contact info@doublecareaba.com.