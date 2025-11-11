SEO.co Expands Its Free SEO Toolset to Empower Agencies, Marketers, and Businesses With Enhanced Optimization Capabilities

SEO.co, a leading digital marketing and SEO agency, today announced a major expansion of its suite of complimentary SEO tools, now available to all users directly on the company’s website.

This latest update adds several new and enhanced features designed to help marketers, agencies, and business owners better analyze, optimize, and grow their digital presence—all free of charge. The expanded collection includes a keyword research engine, backlink checker, site audit tool, domain authority checker, and content optimization dashboard, among others.

“Our goal has always been to make powerful SEO insights accessible to everyone—from in-house teams to agencies and entrepreneurs,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEO.co. “This expansion reflects our continued focus on empowering users with actionable data they can trust.”

“We’re bridging the gap between free and enterprise-level SEO tools,” added Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our expanded suite gives marketers the kind of depth and precision typically found only in paid software, enabling smarter strategies and more effective content decisions.”

“By offering these tools free of charge, we’re helping thousands of businesses make better decisions and improve visibility without needing to rely solely on expensive SaaS subscriptions,” said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. “It’s about giving power back to the user—helping them compete and win in search.”

The expanded toolset offers seamless integration between technical audits, keyword intelligence, and content performance insights, making it easier for users to understand their online visibility and identify actionable steps for improvement. Each tool is built with usability in mind, featuring intuitive design, fast load times, and transparent metrics.

SEO.co’s decision to expand its free offerings comes amid a surge in demand for AI-assisted SEO technology, where marketers are seeking trusted data sources to guide their optimization strategies. By providing these tools at no cost, SEO.co strengthens its position as a leader in transparent, performance-driven search marketing.

Accessible, Actionable, and Automated

The tools are designed to support a wide range of users—from startups looking to improve their on-page SEO to agencies managing multiple client campaigns. Whether checking backlinks, analyzing keyword difficulty, or scoring content relevance, users can generate professional-quality insights in seconds.

All tools are available at SEO.co/tools and can be accessed instantly without a subscription. Premium users can also explore the company’s white-label SEO services, link building solutions, and content marketing packages for deeper integration.

About SEO.co

Founded in 2010, SEO.co is a full-service search engine optimization and content marketing agency providing data-driven link building, content strategy, and digital growth solutions for brands worldwide. With a focus on automation, transparency, and measurable results, SEO.co helps clients achieve lasting organic visibility through strategic SEO and scalable digital campaigns. SEO.co is one of the MARKETER.co family of brands.