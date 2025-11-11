Readynez Launches Initiative to Strengthen Enterprise Risk Competence Through ISACA CRISC Certification Training

Readynez, a global provider of accelerated digital skills training, has announced a surge in demand for ISACA CRISC Certification training among professionals seeking to integrate enterprise risk governance with structured project delivery. The company reports a growing number of project managers and IT leaders pursuing CRISC alongside PMP (Project Management Professional) certification as organizations increasingly align risk management with project execution strategies.

Bridging Governance and Delivery in the Digital Era

As digital transformation reshapes every industry, businesses face a dual challenge: managing complex projects while safeguarding operations against emerging technological risks. The ISACA CRISC Certification equips professionals with the expertise to identify, assess, and mitigate IT and business risks, while the PMP validates mastery in structured project leadership and delivery.

Together, these certifications represent a powerful professional combination — one focused on governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), and the other on strategic execution and stakeholder alignment.

About the ISACA CRISC Certification

Launched by ISACA in 2010, CRISC (Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control) is globally recognized for validating expertise in IT risk management and control implementation. The certification focuses on four domains:

Governance – Establishing frameworks that align IT risk with business objectives. IT Risk Assessment – Identifying and analyzing technology-driven risks. Risk Response and Reporting – Implementing mitigation and communication strategies. Information Technology and Security Control – Designing and maintaining effective control systems.

CRISC-certified professionals bridge the gap between technical execution and strategic decision-making, ensuring that technology risks are managed within an organization’s governance model.

The PMP Connection: Structure Meets Strategy

While CRISC focuses on governance and control, PMP (Project Management Professional), offered by PMI, reinforces process discipline and leadership. When pursued together, the certifications create a framework that enables professionals to deliver complex, high-value projects that are both strategically aligned and risk-aware.

Readynez’s training model encourages this dual-track approach, enabling professionals to gain credentials that strengthen both technical oversight and organizational leadership.

Empowering Global Professionals with Advanced Training

Readynez continues to lead in the professional certification landscape, offering flexible, instructor-led programs that combine live virtual training, practice labs, and exam preparation. The ISACA CRISC Certification training course is designed for IT risk managers, compliance officers, and business leaders who want to strengthen their governance capabilities while supporting enterprise-wide transformation.

Graduates of Readynez’s CRISC training program report measurable benefits, including improved risk mitigation frameworks, enhanced compliance with standards such as COBIT and ISO 31000, and stronger collaboration with project teams across industries.

About Readynez

Readynez is an award-winning global provider of accelerated learning solutions for IT professionals and organizations. Through live virtual classrooms, expert instructors, and immersive digital platforms, Readynez has helped thousands of professionals earn certifications in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data management, and enterprise risk. The company partners with leading vendors, including Microsoft, ISACA, CompTIA, and PMI, to deliver world-class, exam-ready training programs.

For more information about ISACA CRISC Certification training or to enroll in upcoming courses, visit the official Readynez website.