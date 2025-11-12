Digital Token CCL Launches On SmarDex.io Under The CCLX Denomination

Join us in the fight for a sustainable environment and improving the future for everyone impacted

It has a limited supply (200 M) and is backed by a real-time financing platform (Blockchain + Oracle + AI).

The CCLX aims for a three measurable impact:

• Environnemental : large-scale waste processing, the production of clean hydrogen, and CO2 sequestration.

• Economic : the creation of a liquid ESG asset, the mobilization of private capital, and the structuring of the sustainable industrial sectors within the GPF.

• Social : Citizen DAO, improved for emerging countries, and a reduction of North-South inequalities.

It is the first cryptocurrency not based on retrospective carbon offsetting, but designed instead to finance forward-looking, ethical climate projects before they occur.

On Monday, September 29, 2025, the French Senate hosted the First Francophone Forum for Digital Climate Solutions, initiated by the Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF).

This international gathering brought together a prestigious audience of ministers, experts, entrepreneurs, and researchers from five continents, to address a central question: how can digital technologies be mobilized to respond concretely to the climate emergency?

The forum, organized by the GPF and supported by over 60 business organizations from five continents, is part of a long-term vision: to foster the emergence of practical, interoperable tools to accelerate the ecological transition across the francophone world, with digital innovation as a catalyst.

These 60+ business organizations collectively represent more than 1,000,000 companies worldwide.

At the conclusion of three expert roundtables, the launch of the Climate Credit (CCLX) was officially announced; a new traceable digital asset designed to build a climate finance system that is more transparent, more accessible, and above all, focused on real-world impact.

“The CCL allows companies to record an asset on their balance sheet, where previously there was only a liability.”

“Climate Credits look to the future.”

“There are debts we can offset. But more importantly, there are futures we must finance.”

Hedi Rhimi, Chairman of CCL

CCL White Paper

CCLX.org

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.