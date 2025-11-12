Mystic Dark Room Marks a Decade of Artistry with a Dazzling 10th Anniversary Season and Holiday Spectacular

The award-winning Mystic Dark Room (MDR) proudly celebrates its 10th Anniversary Season with a breathtaking new Holiday Spectacular , opening November 28th in Mystic, Connecticut.

This immersive cabaret-style performance unites extraordinary international artists in a celebration of life, love, and the spirit of the season. Guests experience the production from a refined club-lounge setting, complete with signature specialty cocktails and an atmosphere of luxury and intimacy – a one-time life experience that is elegant, sophisticated, and entirely unlike a traditional theater.

“This season, we return to the stage not only to perform, but to give thanks – to celebrate the beauty of our shared journey and the connection that continues to inspire our audiences,” said Aleksander Subotic, Artistic Director of Mystic Dark Room.

Mystic Dark Room has become a regional icon of contemporary entertainment – named the #1 Thing to Do in Mystic and ranked among the Top 3 Theaters in all of New England. Over the past decade, MDR has redefined live entertainment through its immersive design, cinematic storytelling, and emotionally charged performances.

“We will continue to challenge the present so we can shape the future – one extraordinary moment at a time,” said Goran Subotic, Founder and Choreographer.

Luxurious & Sophisticated – Redefining Entertainment One Moment at a Time.

Those interested can discover a world where elegance meets storytelling, and every performance becomes an unforgettable journey at Mystic Dark Room. The venue, according to its owners, is more than a theater – it’s an experience.

Performances begin November 28, 2025, with limited seating for an exclusive audience. Tickets are available now at www.mysticdarkroom.org .

For more information about Mystic Dark Room, use the contact details below: