Blue Sky Capital and Spendata Join Forces to Unlock Hidden Savings in Equipment Lease Portfolios

Blue Sky Capital, a leading provider of equipment lease management and advisory services, today announced a strategic partnership with Spendata, a data and spend analysis software platform. Together, the companies will deliver a powerful, end-to-end solution that helps businesses uncover and optimize hidden value in their equipment lease portfolios, with an emphasis on identifying immediate savings opportunities. Blue Sky clients commonly achieve savings of 20% or more over the lifecycle of their equipment leases.

By combining Blue Sky Capital’s deep expertise in equipment leasing with Spendata’s advanced analytics technology, the partnership produces a robust, data-driven model of existing leases and projected lease savings. The analysis integrates Blue Sky intellectual property and lessor data with a company’s internal spending data to provide a clear, quantifiable view of potential savings. In addition, the model highlights recurring payments that may represent leases, helping organizations surface under-the-radar lease obligations that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“This partnership gives businesses a fast, holistic view of their equipment lease spend,” said a spokesperson for Blue Sky Capital. “When we pair our lease advisory services with Spendata’s powerful analytics, companies can quickly pinpoint opportunities that were previously hidden and move decisively to capture those savings.”

“Our platform is built to make complex spending data both understandable and actionable,” said Spendata’s Bernard Gunther. “Working with Blue Sky Capital allows us to apply our technology to a highly focused, high-value use case—helping businesses immediately save money, reduce risk, and enhance financial flexibility across their equipment lease contracts.”

The initial model—offered to prospects at no cost or obligation—provides a clear baseline view of savings opportunities and helps organizations determine which vendors and internal stakeholders should be engaged. Beyond lease optimization, the model can be leveraged to identify additional savings initiatives, monitor non-preferred vendor spend, and validate contract and rate compliance. As data is refreshed over time, the model also supports ongoing tracking of program performance and savings realization.

About Blue Sky Capital (https://blue-sky.capital/)

Blue Sky Capital provides equipment lease management and advisory services that help businesses achieve immediate and long-term savings on their equipment leasing.

About Spendata (www.spendata.com)

Spendata is an analysis software platform that enables organizations to transform raw data and uncover patterns in complex datasets, revealing significant opportunities in areas such as spend and sales analytics.