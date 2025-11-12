Smoot Announces Revolution in Programmatic Advertising with Generative AI

Smoot Reimagines Programmatic Advertising with AI and Context

Smoot, a global leader in digital advertising technology, is redefining the future of programmatic advertising with its innovative use of Generative AI. Founded in 2023 by Luis Barrague and Agustin Echavarría Coll, Smoot integrates cutting-edge AI models that focus not only on data but also on the cultural and emotional context of content, ensuring that digital ads resonate more deeply with audiences.

Operating globally from its headquarters in Barcelona, Smoot is pioneering a new era in advertising with real-time, AI-driven automation that enhances every programmatic bid. With its advanced platform, Smoot delivers over 350 billion bid requests per month across Connected TV (CTV), In-App, and Web environments, optimizing for meaningful and relevant ad placements in real-time.

The Power of Context and Emotion in Advertising

While traditional advertising platforms have primarily relied on data and pricing models to optimize campaigns, Smoot takes a different approach by focusing on context, emotion, and cultural relevance. By analyzing not only the semantic meaning of content but also the emotional and cultural factors that influence how audiences engage, Smoot ensures that advertisements appear at the most relevant times, in the most fitting moods, and in culturally sensitive environments.

This unique approach results in better engagement, higher attention, and a more effective connection between brands and consumers. The company’s platform, which processes billions of bids each month, focuses on enriching every single impression with these critical insights, making the advertising experience more human and impactful.

Smoot’s Impact on Connected TV (CTV)

Smoot has established itself as a leader in Connected TV (CTV) advertising, processing tens of billions of CTV bid requests each month. The company’s platform ensures that every ad is delivered in the right context, significantly improving attention, view-through, and completion rates. In a rapidly growing and competitive space like CTV, Smoot’s ability to place ads that resonate deeply with viewers gives advertisers a powerful edge in an environment where context is everything.

Luis Barrague, Co-CEO and Founder of Smoot, explained, “At Smoot, we believe that advertising becomes truly effective when it understands context — not just who the audience is, but how they feel and what moment they’re in. We’re using Generative AI to bring emotional and cultural intelligence into digital advertising. That’s how we turn billions of bids into meaningful brand moments.”

Automating Advertising at Scale

Smoot’s proprietary AI agents operate on a real-time, automated system that continually adapts and optimizes campaign decisions at scale. These AI agents allow advertisers to achieve the highest level of efficiency and transparency in their campaigns, making the advertising process not only smarter but also more sustainable. By automating decisions while keeping a focus on the nuances of emotional and cultural relevance, Smoot eliminates inefficiencies and drives better outcomes for both brands and publishers.

Agustin Echavarría Coll, Co-CEO and Founder, commented, “Automation is powerful, but intelligence is transformative. Smoot was born in the AI era to bring both together.”

The Generative AI Era in Advertising

As one of the first companies to be founded in the era of Generative AI, Smoot has quickly established itself as a trailblazer in programmatic advertising. Its ability to combine the power of AI with emotional and cultural insights has transformed the industry, allowing Smoot to deliver ad experiences that are not just data-driven but contextually relevant and human-centered.

Unlike traditional adtech platforms that often focus solely on pricing and data, Smoot uses Generative AI to analyze the tone, intent, and sentiment of content, ensuring ads are placed where they have the highest potential for impact. This next-generation approach to advertising marks a significant shift from the transactional nature of digital advertising toward building real, meaningful connections between brands and audiences.

Smoot: Best Use of Generative AI in Advertising in Spain of 2025

In 2025, Smoot earned the prestigious title of Best Use of Generative AI in Advertising in Spain from Best of Best Review . This award recognizes Smoot’s innovative approach to programmatic advertising, blending cutting-edge generative AI with cultural and emotional intelligence. By enhancing digital ads with real-time contextual understanding, Smoot is not only redefining the digital advertising landscape but also setting new standards for creating emotionally resonant, contextually relevant brand experiences. This accolade underscores the company’s commitment to transforming advertising into a more human, authentic, and impactful experience for both brands and consumers.

A Global Company with Local Expertise

With operations in major global markets such as the United States, Spain, Mexico and Brazil, Smoot brings a deep understanding of multicultural audiences and the unique challenges that come with engaging diverse populations. Smoot’s AI-powered platform helps advertisers target diverse audiences with greater precision, offering a more authentic and relevant advertising experience. Whether across the U.S., Latin America, or Europe, Smoot’s technology tailors its approach to meet the cultural nuances of different markets, enhancing the effectiveness of campaigns across borders.

The Future of Advertising: Smarter, More Human, and More Valuable

Smoot is at the forefront of the next generation of digital advertising, where AI is not just used for automation but to infuse meaning, relevance, and emotional depth into every interaction. As the company continues to grow, it remains committed to its mission of creating smarter, more human, and more valuable advertising experiences for both brands and consumers alike.

“We’re redefining advertising as a meaningful connection, not just a transaction,” added Barrague. “CTV is where storytelling meets data. Our technology makes sure every impression happens in the right context, with the right tone, and delivers measurable impact.”

About Smoot

Smoot is a global advertising technology company founded in 2023, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. The company operates a next-generation Supply-Side Platform (SSP) that leverages Generative AI to enrich programmatic bids with cultural, emotional, and contextual intelligence. Smoot helps advertisers and publishers create more meaningful, engaging, and relevant advertising experiences across Connected TV, In-App, and Web environments. With a growing presence in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, and Europe, Smoot is leading the transformation of digital advertising by enhancing real-time data with a deeper understanding of context and emotion.

For more information, visit www.smoot.ai .

