Global Sailing Adventure Announced by Author Alison Gieschen

Exploring the World and Writing the Journey: Alison Gieschen – The Nautical Novelist

The open ocean has a way of shifting a person’s perspective, especially when it comes to exploring the world, both physically and creatively. Alison Gieschen, a passionate adventurer and writer, found herself on a journey of a lifetime when she and her husband sold everything they owned to sail around the globe. The weekend she and her husband met, they discovered a shared dream to sail around the world. A year later, they were married. Thirty-five years later, after raising three kids, working in their careers, and running their horse farm, they were finally able to cast off the dock lines and head off on their epic adventure. What began as an escape into the freedom of the sea became a mission to share her adventures, inspire others, and craft stories from a life lived exploring the world by sea.

Alison’s story isn’t just about sailing; it’s about the connection between travel, adventure, and storytelling. Over the past eight years, Alison and Dan have navigated through 57 countries, immersing themselves in a life of exploration. Through the ups and downs of the open sea, she has found a way to write as a travel journalist and author, and as a podcast guest. She has connected with audiences across the world. Her work speaks to the hearts of those who crave adventure, inspiration, and a deeper understanding of life as a nomadic world traveler.

The Journey to Sailing and Writing

Alison’s story began long before her boat departed from the dock. Like many dreamers, she had an innate sense of wanderlust but didn’t know exactly how to channel it. Her love for books, storytelling, and the allure of the open ocean eventually fused together, leading her and her husband to circumnavigate the globe by sailboat.

The decision took years of preparation—mentally, physically, and emotionally. Alison and Dan spent time learning the ins and outs of circumnavigation, from sailing oceans to understanding the cultures and climates they’d encounter. Using her passion for journaling, Alison turned her experiences into more than just personal memories.

“I wanted to share the adventure, not just the highs but the challenges as well,” Alison explains on her blog. “Writing became a way to process what we were experiencing and to connect with others on a similar journey or those simply dreaming of it.”

Alison’s blog, Sailmates.org, is more than just a travel diary; it’s a living testament to the grit and determination it takes to live at sea. Her posts are filled with insights, stories, photos, and the reality of sailing in diverse parts of the world. From the quiet beauty of remote islands to the chaos of bustling cities, she writes it all with raw honesty and passion.

The Obstacles and Breakthroughs

Though life at sea sounds idyllic, it is far from easy. Navigating through unpredictable weather, maintaining the sailboat, and handling logistical challenges like visas and supplies often pose major obstacles. There were moments when things seemed uncertain, and the idea of giving up crossed Alison’s mind. But it was these moments of adversity that allowed her to push forward, toward her greater goal of writing books and reaching a larger audience.

Her breakthrough came when she realized that storytelling, much like sailing, is about the journey, not just the destination. “It’s not just about where we’ve been, but how we got there,” she reflects. “Each stop, each experience, has its own story, and that’s what I wanted to share, something real, something that could inspire others to step outside their comfort zone and embrace the unknown.”

As her voyage continued, Alison’s writing evolved. Her books, now featured on her website AlisonGieschen.com, and on Amazon and Goodreads, reflect the experiences and lessons she’s learned along the way. They are a collection of stories, each encapsulating a unique part of her journey, from the struggles of adjusting to life at sea to the beauty of cultural immersion. Some of her books are non-fiction, others fiction, but all her stories incorporate the sounds, sights, and experiences she has encountered as she sails around the planet.

A Unique Approach to Storytelling

What makes Alison’s work stand out is her ability to weave together the art of sailing and writing seamlessly. Her stories go beyond the typical travelogue; they’re deeply personal, filled with moments of introspection and discovery. Whether she’s writing about a life-changing encounter with a local fisherman in the Pacific Islands or reflecting on the solitude of the sea, her words resonate with readers who crave authenticity and adventure.

Furthermore, Alison has expanded her reach through regular podcast appearances, where she shares her insights with an even broader audience. As a guest on multiple podcasts, she offers valuable advice to fellow travelers, aspiring writers, and those interested in the lifestyle of full-time adventurers. Her podcasts give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the realities of life at sea, mixed with inspiration to pursue their own dreams, whether they’re on the water or not.

Alison’s presence on podcasts has also allowed her to connect with a diverse range of people who share a love for the sea, exploration, and personal growth. She talks openly about the challenges she’s faced and how she’s overcome them, offering real-world advice and emotional encouragement to others who might be considering a similar journey.

What Sets Alison Apart

What sets Alison apart is her authenticity and the holistic nature of her approach to life. She doesn’t just want to write about adventure, she wants to live it. And through her books, blog, and podcasts, she invites others to embark on that journey with her.

Alison’s work speaks to anyone with a dream to explore, travel, and live a life beyond the ordinary. Her vulnerability, mixed with her adventurous spirit, creates a genuine connection with her audience. She writes for those who aren’t afraid to pursue something extraordinary, even when the road ahead seems daunting.

Her advice is simple: “Start with one step. It doesn’t matter how big or small. If you’re waiting for the perfect moment to begin, you might wait forever.”

Set Sail on Your Own Adventure

Whether you’re looking for inspiration to leave the shore and set sail yourself or simply want to immerse yourself in the stories of someone who’s doing it, Alison Gieschen’s journey is one worth following. Explore her books, listen to her podcasts, and dive into the blog Sailmates.org for a glimpse into the world of a true adventurer.

Ready to start your own adventure? Let Alison’s experiences be the wind in your sails. To learn more, visit Alison Gieschen’s books and her blog at Sailmates.org or see daily pictures with stories on her Sailmates Facebook and Instagram Page.

Media Contact

Alison Gieschen

Sailmates

Email: alison_gieschen@yahoo.com

Author site: AlisonGieschen.com

Website: www.sailmates.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sailmates.org/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sailmates_on_equus/