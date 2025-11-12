All the Emotions Revolutionizes Emotional Education with Award-Winning Program

Introducing All the Emotions: Empowering Children Through Emotional Mastery

All the Emotions, a pioneering emotional education company founded by licensed marriage and family therapist Kayanna Campana, is transforming the way children understand and manage their emotions. The company’s innovative, science-backed curriculum is designed to help children as young as four develop essential emotional intelligence skills. This unique program combines the latest research in neuroscience, developmental psychology, and classroom experience to deliver structured, age-appropriate lessons for children across various developmental stages.

Through engaging video lessons, printable resources, and evidence-based activities, All the Emotions teaches children how to recognize, understand, and manage emotions, skills that are crucial for mental health, social connections, academic success, and resilience. This approach goes beyond traditional social-emotional learning (SEL) frameworks by integrating clinical psychology with neuroscience, providing children not only emotional awareness but emotional mastery.

Award Recognition: Best New Emotional Education Program of 2025

All the Emotions is proud to announce it has been awarded the Best New Emotional Education Program in the U.S. of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious honor highlights the company’s innovative approach to emotional education, underscoring its commitment to providing children with the tools to understand and manage their emotions effectively. By integrating clinical psychology, neuroscience, and developmental psychology into a single, cohesive curriculum, All the Emotions has set a new standard in emotional education. This award marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to shape the next generation of emotionally intelligent leaders.

A New Era of Emotional Education

As rates of childhood anxiety and emotional dysregulation rise, there is an increasing need for effective emotional education. According to research, emotional intelligence is a better predictor of long-term success than IQ, yet many children grow up without the skills to understand or manage their emotions.

All the Emotions aims to fill this gap by offering three developmentally sequenced programs:

Ages 4–7 : Play-based, engaging learning

: Play-based, engaging learning Ages 8–11 : Interactive reflection and self-regulation practice

: Interactive reflection and self-regulation practice Ages 12+: Real-world application and emotional leadership

These programs ensure that children learn in ways that match their cognitive, emotional, and social development, promoting true emotional fluency instead of just one-time exposure to SEL topics

Expanding Accessibility: Making Emotional Education Available Everywhere

One of the key differentiators of All the Emotions is its accessibility. While many SEL programs are limited to school settings or come with high costs, All the Emotions breaks these barriers by offering online access that can be used at home, in the classroom, or as part of homeschool curricula. Furthermore, All the Emotions is ESA/ClassWallet-approved for state-funded education programs, ensuring that even those with limited financial resources can access these vital emotional learning tools.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its offerings with specialized courses on managing specific emotions like anger and anxiety. They are also working on collaborations with art therapy professionals and educators to develop even more robust resources.

Supporting Parents and Educators in the Fight Against Childhood Anxiety

In today’s world, parents are searching for effective, science-based resources to help their children navigate emotional challenges. The stress and anxiety that many children face is reaching unprecedented levels, and the need for tools grounded in scientific research, rather than social media trends, has never been more urgent. All the Emotions answers that need, offering an accessible, evidence-based solution for emotional education that supports children at home, in schools, and within communities.

“Our mission is to make emotional education accessible, practical, and joyful for every child,” said Kayanna Campana, Founder of All the Emotions. “We’re proud to offer a program that is not only effective but also designed to integrate seamlessly into any child’s learning environment. Our goal is to shape the next generation of emotionally intelligent leaders, learners, and friends.”

The Growing Movement of Emotional Literacy

All the Emotions is not just a brand; it’s a movement. By normalizing emotional literacy as a core life skill, the company is working to ensure that future generations are better equipped to handle the emotional challenges of life. Through its evidence-based programs, All the Emotions is poised to make a significant impact in shaping the emotional intelligence of children everywhere.

About All the Emotions

Founded by licensed marriage and family therapist Kayanna Campana, All the Emotions is a science-based emotional education company that provides emotional intelligence programs for children aged 4 and up. The company’s mission is to help children “Become the Boss of Their Emotions” by offering engaging, age-appropriate, and evidence-based resources. All the Emotions combines developmental psychology, neuroscience, and classroom experience to create a structured curriculum that helps children recognize, understand, and manage their emotions, promoting mental health, social connection, and academic success.

