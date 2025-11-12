Google Photos Expands AI Editing and Search Features to More Users Worldwide

Google Photos is rolling out a new set of AI-powered tools designed to make editing and searching photos more intuitive across devices. The update introduces enhanced object and people editing, new AI templates, an Ask button for contextual assistance, and expanded natural language search to over 100 countries, the company announced Tuesday.

Initially introduced for Pixel 10 phones in August, Google’s prompt-based editing feature is now available to iOS users in the United States, allowing them to describe edits using text or voice commands. The redesigned photo editor for iOS offers streamlined access to advanced editing options and introduces personalized edits that recognize individuals through Google Photos’ face grouping. Users can make targeted requests such as, “Remove Riley’s sunglasses, open my eyes, make Engel smile,” to apply person-specific adjustments.

Google is also bringing its Nano Banana AI image model to the Photos app, enabling users to reimagine images in creative styles such as Renaissance portraits or comic strips. The update includes AI templates that let users transform photos into new visual formats—like retro portraits or action figures—directly from the Create tab on Android. This feature will first roll out in the U.S. and India, where Nano Banana usage is highest.

A redesigned Ask button serves as a new entry point for AI interactions. Users can request photo details, find related memories, or issue editing commands through conversational prompts. The interface also introduces suggestion chips to guide users through available actions. The Ask button is now rolling out to iOS and Android users in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Google is expanding AI-powered search in Photos beyond the U.S. to more than 100 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Africa. The search feature now supports 17 additional languages, such as Arabic, Bengali, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Together, these updates reflect Google’s push to integrate generative AI deeper into its core consumer apps, allowing users to interact with their photo libraries using natural language and creative direction rather than manual editing tools.

Featured image credits: Rubaitul Azad via Unsplash

