Threads Targets Podcasters With New Features to Foster Show Discussions

Meta’s social platform Threads is turning its attention to podcasters, introducing new features designed to make the app a central hub for podcast-related conversations and community engagement.

Announced Tuesday, the update introduces enhanced podcast link previews that stand out in the feed with colorful backgrounds and image thumbnails, making them easier for users to notice and interact with. Podcasters will also gain a dedicated section in their profile to highlight their show, complete with a stylized link intended to boost visibility and listener growth.

A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that this rollout is the first step in a broader initiative to make Threads “the place for podcast discussions.” The company plans to follow up with new tools and analytics to help creators understand how their content resonates and how fans engage with it. Future updates will also aim to improve podcast discovery and help users connect more meaningfully with their favorite hosts and shows.

Unlike traditional podcast platforms such as Spotify or YouTube, Threads does not intend to distribute or host podcasts. Instead, it will focus on facilitating discussion and audience engagement around existing shows. Meta sees an opportunity in the fragmented landscape of podcast conversations, which currently play out across multiple platforms including Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and streaming services.

Meta says this focus aligns with its goal of capturing culturally active communities that generate recurring engagement. Podcasts, with their highly loyal audiences and discussion-driven nature, represent a strong fit for Threads’ conversational format.

Threads currently reports 400 million monthly active users and 150 million daily active users, compared to X’s estimated 600 million monthly users. Building traction among podcasters and their audiences could help Threads close that gap by encouraging ongoing, topic-based discussions.

This latest effort follows Threads’ other creator-focused features, including the ability to add up to five external links on profiles, as well as a text attachment feature for longer posts. Meta confirmed that users can expect more podcast-centric tools in the coming months as the platform continues its push to establish itself as a community-driven alternative to X and Bluesky.

