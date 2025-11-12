Qijiang River, the mother river of Zhongshan, has long been neglected throughout the rapid and inward urban expansion in recent decades. The Banfu Riverside Agriculture Park, recipient of the NY Architectural Design Awards Silver recognition, exemplifies how ecological design can reconnect natural systems and human life. Located along the Qijiang River in Zhongshan, China, the project redefines the relationship between agriculture, landscape, and architecture. It establishes a linear ecological framework that integrates production, recreation, and cultural identity, transforming the southern region of Zhongshan into a continuous wetland corridor that supports both environmental restoration and rural revitalization.

The project’s architectural strategy centers on the reinterpretation of traditional Lingnan spatial language through contemporary ecological thinking. Rooted in the concept of the roof as the fifth elevation, the design transforms the pitched roof into an instrument of light, ventilation, and environmental adaptation. Each building, including the teahouse, reading café, workshop, flower market, and visitor center, articulates a distinct response to context and program while maintaining a unified material vocabulary. Perforated aluminum panels, translucent polycarbonate sheets, and wood-grain louvers modulate light and shade, creating dynamic, breathable spaces that dissolve the boundary between interior and exterior. This synthesis of tradition and innovation establishes a model for sustainable architectural expression in rural environments.

Across its 18.23 square kilometer scope, Banfu Riverside Agriculture Park demonstrates the measurable potential of ecological design as both environmental infrastructure and social platform. The integration of sponge-agriculture systems, ecological ponds, and vegetated corridors enhances rainwater collection, biodiversity, and microclimate regulation. Open eave spaces and cross-ventilated structures reduce energy consumption while encouraging communal interaction. Through the layering of agricultural production, cultural tourism, and community participation, the project advances a resilient framework for long-term rural growth. Its success reflects a broader trend in contemporary practice toward design strategies that balance sustainability with cultural continuity.

According to the publication, Huang’s professional background bridges research and practice, applying design as a medium for ecological and social innovation. The article notes her contributions to the Brooklyn Public Library Canarsie Branch and the Library of Congress Welcome Gallery, both recognized for design excellence and public engagement. As reported, she holds a Master of Architecture from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts from Sun Yat-Sen University, with additional training in interior architecture at ESAG Penninghen. The publication further highlights that her work has received recognition from the Global Future Design Awards, Muse Design Awards, and NY Architectural Design Awards for its alignment of technical precision and cultural relevance.

By demonstrating how architecture can function as a catalyst for environmental renewal and community resilience, the Banfu Riverside Agriculture Park contributes to advancing ecological intelligence within contemporary rural development. The project offers a replicable model for integrating natural systems and social infrastructure, reinforcing the role of design in shaping sustainable, culturally grounded environments. Through this synthesis of research, practice, and public impact, the work of Jingyuan Huang illuminates the transformative capacity of architecture to sustain both place and identity within the evolving landscape of modern China.