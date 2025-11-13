Echo Eight Investments Commits $47 Million of Funding to the TPX Property Exchanges Group, Fuelling the RWA (Real World Asset) Tokenization Revolution in Global Real Estate and the Surge of USD Stablecoins

TPX has created the pioneering global platform transforming real estate titles into liquid, tokenized assets.

This landmark funding underscores the explosive growth of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, particularly in property, and the pivotal role of USD stablecoins in enabling seamless global transactions.

TPX Property Exchanges is at the forefront of revolutionising real estate by converting government-recognised legal titles into fractional, micro-titles on blockchain networks, leveraging artificial intelligence, smart contracts, and distributed ledger technologies.

The platform’s end-to-end SaaS system enables “liquid property” trading, allowing investors to buy, sell, and fractionalize ownership in residential, commercial, and undeveloped land with unprecedented efficiency — and to then use the titles they own in real-time global payments and settlements.

This investment will accelerate TPX’s global rollout, enhancing R&D in cross-border exchanges, compliance tools, and multi-asset integration with existing bank and central bank systems, positioning it to capture a share of the burgeoning global RWA market.

“Real estate has long been the world’s largest asset class, yet it has been plagued by historic illiquidity and high barriers to entry,” said David Green, Founder & Chairman of Echo Eight Investments Ltd. “TPX is re-engineering the future of property ownership and its operating system by making it accessible, transparent, and tradeable in ways it has never been before. Our $47 million commitment is a focused strategic investment in TPX and in tokenization’s power to increasingly unlock the $420 trillion global property market. We are thrilled to be a strategic partner in TPX in building ecosystems producing innovation multipliers for all of our stakeholders.”

The investment arrives at a pivotal moment for RWA tokenization. According to Deloitte’s 2025 report, the tokenized real estate sector is projected to reach $4 trillion by 2035, representing 8.5% market penetration and unlocking trillions in illiquid assets through fractional ownership.

The broader RWA market, valued at $24 billion in 2025 (a 308% increase over three years), is expected to surge to $500 billion by 2030 (excluding stablecoins), driven by institutional adoption from firms like BlackRock and JPMorgan, which have already processed $1.5 trillion in tokenized transactions on JPMorgan’s Kinexys network.

Tokenization of property not only enables micro-investments — allowing individuals to own shares in high-value assets like luxury residences or commercial skyscrapers — but also streamlines payments and settlements while reducing costs via shared ecosystems. Tokenized real estate via TPX also integrates with DeFi for yield-generating strategies.

Complementing this growth is the meteoric rise of USD stablecoins — the digital backbone infrastructure of the world’s increasingly tokenized economies.

As of Q3 2025, the stablecoin market capitalization has exceeded $282 billion, a tenfold increase from $28 billion in 2020, with USD-pegged coins like USDT and USDC dominating 99.8% of the market. Citi forecasts the sector will balloon to $1.9 trillion by 2030, fuelled by $4 trillion in annual transaction volume in 2025 alone (an 83% year-over-year surge) and adoption in payments, remittances, and institutional settlements.

Stablecoins now comprise 30% of all on-chain crypto volume, surpassing Visa and Mastercard in some metrics — with TPX enabling “safe as houses” liquidity for tokenized real estate RWAs.

Regulatory tailwinds, including the U.S. Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, the Genius Act, and the EU’s MiCA framework, are poised to unlock even greater institutional participation, with banks and fintechs launching compliant variants in early 2026.

“Echo Eight’s investment validates TPX as a global leader in making real estate more liquid than stocks — or, ultimately, than fiat currencies — in existing banking, financial, or payment systems,” said Antony Abell, CEO / Founder of the TPX Property Exchanges Group. “With stablecoins facilitating instant, borderless trades, we’re not just tokenizing property — we’re creating a global asset economy where anyone can participate, anytime, anywhere, and at speeds greater than the legacy banking, trading, and payment systems. This funding will fast-track the global deployment of our micro-title platform, bringing ‘liquid property’ to millions and driving sustainable growth in tokenized real estate.”

“This investment marks Echo Eight’s continued commitment to sectors at the intersection of blockchain and real-world value, building on their collaborative model that connects capital, R&D, and global markets,” said Dr. Elise Hickey, “and aligns perfectly with Echo Eight’s ecosystem — with connected value chains — approach.”

“For TPX, this capital infusion supports its expansion into new jurisdictions, enhanced AI-driven valuation tools, and better partnerships with both downstream partners and custodians for secure on/off-ramps. We are looking forward to Echo Eight being a significant added-value global partner in the expanding TPX ecosystem.”

