KEYS to Relationships by Shogun Hits Goal in 24 Hours

Rapidly funded self-awareness toolkit bridges psychology and embodiment for deeper connection

At a time when many people feel disconnected, misunderstood, or stuck in repeating cycles in their relationships, the rapid funding success of KEYS to your relationships on Kickstarter highlights a profound need for tools that offer real help. The project, from conscious brand Mr. & Mrs. Shogun, reached its funding goal in less than 24 hours, demonstrating strong demand for its unique, empathetic approach. The comprehensive ecosystem—a 500-page book, 90 introspective cards, and a rich online portal—is designed for individuals seeking answers and the professionals who guide them.

KEYS is not a new, untested concept. It was first successfully launched in Slovakia two years ago via StartLab, Slovakia’s largest crowdfunding platform. That campaign became the platform’s #1 most successful project in the “Education and Science” category and ranked as the #10 Most Successful Campaign Overall that year, proving strong market validation. Since then, KEYS has demonstrated its value and effectiveness across generations and genders. It is currently also used by a diverse range of professionals – from psychologists, therapists, and coaches to educators and holistic guides. The ecosystem includes a dedicated PRO Key section tailored specifically for these practitioners.

The methodology helps people find the why behind their frustrations. “So many of us feel stuck in the same painful cycles, reacting on autopilot in our most significant relationships with our loved ones,” says author Peter Shogun. “We want to connect, but we feel unheard or taken for granted and don’t know how to break this pattern. KEYS was created to be a gentle, empathetic guide that empowers people to find their own answers and heal their pain, free from blame.”

Peter Shogun’s own journey mirrors this challenge. Despite a successful career, he felt trapped in painful relational patterns. His five-year quest led him away from purely analytical solutions towards embracing Body Intelligence (BQ) – the body’s innate wisdom. This became the foundation of KEYS, which uses powerful introspective questions and over 160 embodied exercises—guided inner processes, not workouts. KEYS is inspired by process-oriented psychology, constellations, kinesiology, and ancient teachings to bridge the gap between knowing and feeling, between thinking and living.

The core philosophy behind this methodology is the ‘A Guide, Not a Guru’ approach. “We don’t offer superficial fixes or external answers,” explains co-creator Zuzana Shogun. “KEYS empowers individuals to look within, understand their own patterns, and find their own truth, fostering self-reliance instead of dependence.”

This approach resonates strongly with professionals. “KEYS offers professionals a supportive tool that gives clients the freedom to find their own answers during the session […]. It’s also ideal for self-help between sessions, helping clients tune more deeply into their bodies, needs, and emotions,” says Aneta Vančova, Psychologist and Coach.

Reacting to the rapid funding success, Peter Shogun adds, “We are deeply humbled by the immediate resonance. It confirms our belief that people are clearly seeking authentic tools to find answers within themselves and heal their relationships from the inside out. This isn’t just about funding a product; it’s about validating a deep need for this kind of gentle and empowering work.”

The KEYS to your relationships Kickstarter campaign runs until December 12, 2025, offering remaining opportunities to support the project and access the ecosystem.

About Mr. & Mrs. Shogun

Mr. & Mrs. Shogun design transformative experiences that bridge modern psychology with timeless wisdom about the body, energy, and inner connection. Their work focuses on guiding individuals back to their authentic selves through self-reflection and embodied practice.

Zuzana Shogun Valekova

Co Founder, Mr. & Mrs. Shogun

Email: zuzana@mrandmrsshogun.com

