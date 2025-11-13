ET 11:00 AM on November 12, MuleRun — the world’s first AI Agent marketplace (also known as the “AI Worker Marketplace”) — officially launched its Version 2.0 update. The new release introduces core upgrades such as personalized Agent teams for every user and curated Agent collections for vertical scenarios. Since its public launch in September 2025, MuleRun has reached over 500,000 registered users in just one month, with the United States leading at 27.43% of total users. Over 10,000 creators have already joined MuleRun, including more than 50 professional teams such as Quick BI, Funda AI, and PicCopilot AI, offering 160+ specialized Agents across e-commerce, data analytics, content creation, and more.

Image: MuleRun 2.0 official website homepage

As the world’s first AI Agent trading marketplace and AI digital labor platform, MuleRun fills a critical gap in the market. Even during its invite-only beta phase, MuleRun sparked a global “invitation code frenzy.” Following its public release, the platform has grown rapidly, achieving 16.9K mentions on Mention Trend and nearly 2,000 posts on X (formerly Twitter) within a single week. Currently, MuleRun’s user base exceeds 500,000, with a dominant share from overseas markets — the U.S. (27.43%), India (27.03%), and the U.K. (7.19%) ranking as the top three countries by user distribution.

MuleRun 2.0 is designed to empower every “Super Individual” — from e-commerce designers and content creators to data analysts and white-collar professionals — by equipping them with a dedicated AI Agent team. After selecting their professional identity, users receive an automatically matched Agent team tailored to their work needs. They can also browse curated Agent collections in specific industries to assemble customized workflows, solving real-world pain points such as low efficiency, high cost, and complex processes.

For example, in e-commerce, merchants typically spend significant time and money coordinating photo shoots, models, and equipment to create product visuals. With MuleRun 2.0, merchants can hire a specialized e-commerce visual Agent team for as little as $19.9/month, completing the entire process — from product shooting and retouching to video generation — within minutes. Users can also select from multiple aesthetic styles such as European, Japanese, or minimalist to match their store identity.

In data analysis, traditional tools can only process data, while MuleRun’s Agents deliver a complete analytical pipeline — analyzing, interpreting, summarizing trends, and providing actionable insights. Within 10 minutes, an Agent team can generate a professional data report, compressing what would normally take a traditional team several days.

Behind each professional Agent lies a specialized developer team with deep domain expertise. Over 50 professional teams have already joined MuleRun. For instance, Piccopilot AI, created by a veteran international e-commerce team, provides intelligent visual solutions supporting model replacement in 40+ countries, automatic background removal, and 46-language translation for product visuals. Similarly, Funda AI, built by hedge fund analysts and AI engineers, delivers advanced data analytics, trend reports, and investment recommendations.

MuleRun offers these professional teams and creators full-stack technical and operational support — from Agent development and publishing tools to an ever-expanding suite of integrated large models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Midjourney, and Kling, among 20+ others. This robust infrastructure empowers creators to deliver high-quality, efficient Agent services to a global user base.

