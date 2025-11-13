Lendbroke: Transforming Property Finance with Tailored Automation Solutions

Lendbroke Ltd, founded by Anum Truss, a seasoned expert in commercial property finance, is revolutionizing the property finance industry. The company offers fully managed, tailored automation systems designed to help brokers, lenders, and finance firms streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies, and scale their businesses with ease.

Addressing the Hidden Challenges of Property Finance

For years, property finance professionals have struggled with inefficient, outdated systems that hinder business growth. From manual administration to poor visibility and reliance on spreadsheets and emails, these traditional methods often lead to missed opportunities, lost deals, and frustrated clients.

Anum Truss recognized these challenges firsthand. With over a decade of experience in the industry, she saw the urgent need for a solution that would allow brokers and lenders to work smarter, not harder. That’s why she founded Lendbroke, a company that combines her deep financial expertise with cutting-edge technology to modernize the property finance sector.

A Fully Managed, Tailored Approach

What sets Lendbroke apart from other technology providers is its commitment to offering a done-for-you service. Rather than simply selling software and leaving clients to navigate the complexities, Lendbroke builds and manages bespoke automation systems tailored to each client’s unique needs.

These custom solutions integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, eliminating the technical complexities of system integration. This approach allows brokers and lenders to focus on what matters most, growing their business and serving clients, while Lendbroke handles the behind-the-scenes automation.

Smarter Workflows for a Smarter Future

Lendbroke’s systems leverage automation and artificial intelligence to provide property finance firms with the tools they need to operate efficiently and scale sustainably. Whether it’s automating client management, underwriting, reporting, or deal tracking, Lendbroke simplifies complex processes and ensures greater accuracy and speed throughout the lending journey.

This combination of technology and industry expertise enables firms to handle increasing business volumes with ease, improving client experiences, enhancing compliance, and driving growth, all without the need for additional headcount.

Anum Truss’s Vision: Bridging Tradition and Innovation

Lendbroke’s journey began with a simple goal: to solve the inefficiencies Anum experienced herself in the property finance sector. Her initial solution for automating workflows within her own firm became the foundation for Lendbroke, a company now dedicated to transforming the industry at large.

“We’re not here to replace people with technology,” says Anum Truss, Founder and CEO of Lendbroke. “Our mission is to provide professionals with the time, clarity, and tools they need to scale their businesses without creating chaos or adding extra staff. We aim to bridge the gap between traditional methods and modern automation.”

Lendbroke’s Impact on the Future of Property Finance

Since its inception, Lendbroke has made a significant impact on the property finance industry. By automating time-consuming tasks, improving client interactions, and enabling businesses to grow without increasing overhead costs, Lendbroke is shaping the future of property finance.

The company’s bespoke automation solutions not only streamline operations but also empower brokers and lenders to focus on what they do best, building relationships, closing deals, and growing their businesses. With Lendbroke’s systems, the future of property finance is more efficient, more scalable, and ready for the next wave of innovation.

About Lendbroke Ltd

Lendbroke Ltd is a forward-thinking property finance and technology company founded by Anum Truss. With over a decade of experience in the commercial property finance sector, Lendbroke provides fully managed automation systems that help brokers, lenders, and finance firms reduce manual work, streamline operations, and scale their businesses efficiently. The company’s mission is to bridge the gap between traditional property finance methods and modern automation, empowering firms to enhance productivity, compliance, and client satisfaction.

Media Contact

Anum Truss

Founder and CEO, Lendbroke Ltd

Email: info@lendbroke.com

Website: Lendbroke

LinkedIn: Anum Truss