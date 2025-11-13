Tuanty Launches Pet Fresh Food Maker on Kickstarter — Fresh Food in About 20 Minutes

Tuanty, a new pet-tech startup on a mission to revolutionize canine nutrition, today unveiled the Tuanty Pet Fresh Food Maker, the first fully integrated countertop appliance designed to simplify and optimize home-cooked meals for dogs.

Born from the rising demand for fresh pet diets and the frustration many pet parents face in preparing them, Tuanty offers an all-in-one solution that steams and blends in one dishwasher-safe bowl, delivering custom-textured meals in under 25 minutes. It’s a smart kitchen upgrade for every modern dog household.

“We created Tuanty for dog parents like ourselves—people who deeply care about what goes into their dog’s bowl, but don’t have time for complicated cooking or messy cleanup,” the Tuanty team reflects, COO and co-founder of Tuanty. “Feeding fresh shouldn’t feel like a chore. Tuanty makes it as easy as pressing a button.”

Why It Matters: Fresh Feeding Is the Future

In North America, over 65% of dog parents want to feed fresh food, according to recent consumer insights. But for many, the idea of cooking from scratch is overwhelming. From calculating balanced nutrients to washing multiple pots, the process quickly becomes unsustainable.

Tuanty addresses this gap by offering a compact device that does it all:

– Steam at a gentle 85°C (185°F)to preserve nutrients and flavor

– Three blend textures to suit any dog—smooth, chunky, or some bite

– Fully detachable parts for zero hygiene dead zones

– Materials trusted for babies—high-borosilicate glass and food-grade stainless steel

“We use the same standards you’d expect for infant products. Because our dogs are family too,” the team shares.

Design That Understands Dogs (and Their Humans)

Unlike general-purpose kitchen gadgets or clunky pet feeders, Tuanty is built exclusively for dogs, from nutritional science to practical UX. The preset cooking cycle is tailored for common fresh food recipes using proteins, grains, and vegetables, while the intuitive interface requires no app or complicated setup.

The device’s fully removable bowl and lid eliminate buildup, ensuring every meal is fresh and safe. It’s a one-bowl, one-touch experience—just add ingredients and go about your day.

From Kitchen Counter to Campaign Launch

Tuanty’s journey began with over 10 prototypes tested by real dog parents, guided by their feedback, we refined every detail—and the design logic that ties it all together.

After months of engineering refinement, Tuanty is ready for market. The team is now launching on Kickstarter with exclusive early bird pricing for backers.

“We’re excited to bring Tuanty to the homes of dog lovers who want better mealtime options,” the Tuanty team reflects. “We hope that through our shared efforts, love and companionship can stay longer with every dog we care for.”

Kickstarter Details

– Pre-launch page is live now

– Campaign goes live [November 20, 2025]

– Early bird specials available for first 48 hours

– Global shipping begins Q4 2025

Backers and media partners can also join the Kickbooster affiliate program for up to 20% commission.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tuanty/tuanty-pet-fresh-food-maker

About Tuanty

Tuanty is a next-generation pet wellness brand focused on making fresh feeding simple, safe, and joyful. With a deep love for dogs and a dedication to thoughtful design, Tuanty creates products that elevate the everyday routines of pet families. The Tuanty Fresh Food Maker is the brand’s debut flagship product.

