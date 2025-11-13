Human Design Business Mentor Abigail Rebecca Announces New Leadership Program for Women Entrepreneurs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: The Launch of a New Leadership Program

Abigail Rebecca, renowned Human Design Business Mentor and International Speaker, has announced the launch of a transformative new leadership program called The Expansion Circle, designed for women entrepreneurs who are ready to step into a new level of visibility, influence, and success. Known as “The Visibility Goddess,” Abigail has spent nearly three decades helping women tap into their full potential and achieve personal and professional alignment. The Expansion Circle is set to help women business owners navigate the challenges of scaling their businesses while staying true to their authentic selves.

The Expansion Circle offers a new kind of leadership space for women who sit at the intersection of strategy, intuition and lived experience. It blends Human Design with embodied leadership and grounded execution, giving women a place to understand their energy, express their authority and expand their presence without burning out. Members learn how to honour their natural way of leading, make decisions that align with their deeper wisdom and show up in their work with clarity and confidence. This approach supports them to grow their influence, attract high-level opportunities and create success that feels spacious and authentic.

The Vision Behind The Expansion Circle

Abi created The Expansion Circle after years of supporting high-achieving women who often feel isolated at the top. Many arrive carrying self-protection around other women, a lifetime of being the one who holds everything for everyone, and a quiet hesitation around stepping into bigger visibility. They are successful, respected and trusted, yet they still navigate moments of doubt, emotional exhaustion and the pressure to always be the strong one. Traditional leadership spaces can feel competitive and performative. Spiritual circles can feel supportive yet lack direction, movement and execution. Women who are grounded, spiritually attuned and ambitious rarely find a space that meets all of who they are.

The Expansion Circle was created to change that. It is a curated leadership circle where women gather to connect, be witnessed and learn from each other. The space functions like a personal board of directors, where lived experience is shared with honesty and depth, and every woman is supported as she expands her capacity and influence. Rooted in Abi’s own journey through corporate leadership, burnout recovery and deep spiritual work, the circle offers a grounded, sustainable pathway for women to be fully expressed and fully held as they rise.

The ICONIC Method: A Path to Authentic Leadership

At the heart of Abigail Rebecca’s approach is her signature ICONIC Method™, a framework that combines Human Design, energetics, and aligned business strategy. The ICONIC Method has been used by countless female entrepreneurs to unlock their unique leadership potential and achieve lasting business success. It is based on the understanding that every individual’s energy operates differently, and that true alignment in business comes from working with one’s natural rhythm rather than against it.

Abigail’s method emphasizes the importance of authenticity, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence in business leadership. Through the program, women will be guided on how to use their Human Design to navigate challenges, make empowered decisions, and step into a leadership role that reflects their true selves. The ultimate goal is to help women break free from the societal pressures that often drive their business strategies and instead cultivate an approach that feels aligned and effortless.

A Personal Touch: How Abigail’s Own Story Shaped the Program

Abigail Rebecca’s journey has been anything but conventional. Raised in a strict religious environment that emphasized fear and conformity, Abigail eventually found her own path to empowerment after experiencing a life-changing burnout. This led her to retrain as a personal stylist at the London College of Fashion before founding her own business.

Over the years, Abigail has worked with a variety of high-profile clients, including Fortune 500 executives, global founders, and soul-led entrepreneurs. Her work has been instrumental in helping these individuals rise to the next level in their businesses while maintaining their authenticity. Abigail’s own transformation from disempowerment to sovereignty forms the foundation of her approach, and it is this lived experience that enables her to guide other women on their own journeys toward true leadership.

The Benefits of the New Program

Women who join The Expansion Circle receive support beyond business tactics. Abigail Rebecca guides each woman to understand her energy, leadership identity, and emotional patterns that influence how she shows up. This work helps her lead from a grounded, confident, and aligned place.

Members recognize their natural strengths and use them with intention. They learn to move past internal blocks at this leadership level, including fear of judgment, hesitation when visibility increases, and self-protection from years of being the strong one for others.

Each woman leaves with stronger authority in her body, a clearer connection to her values, and a leadership presence that feels like her. She attracts opportunities that match her growth because she is no longer shrinking to stay comfortable. This circle supports women ready for emotional expansion, deeper self-regard, and a leadership space that honours both ambition and their inner world.

What Makes This Program Unique

The Expansion Circle is unique because it speaks directly to women balancing leadership with intuition. These women are experienced leaders, yet deeply attuned to their spiritual selves. Most leadership programs fail to address this blend, either focusing on strategy without awareness or healing without action. Abigail Rebecca bridges this gap with an approach that combines Human Design, emotional intelligence, and high-level leadership experience.

Her work creates a space where women can be fully expressed and supported, without the need to protect themselves or compete. Many women in her program face isolation, visibility hesitation, and the challenge of not feeling safe among other women. The Expansion Circle offers a different environment, a personal board of directors where each woman brings her wisdom and leadership.

This integrative approach aligns inner and outer power, enabling sustainable growth that is authentic and true to who they are becoming.

The Expansion Circle is application only, and you can apply here



About Abigail Rebecca

Abigail Rebecca, known as The Visibility Goddess, is a Human Design Business Mentor and International Speaker who empowers women entrepreneurs to step into their full potential as iconic leaders. With over 29 years of experience working with seven-figure visionaries, Fortune 500 executives, and soul-led entrepreneurs, Abigail has built a reputation as a trusted mentor and guide in the business world.

Her signature ICONIC Method™ blends Human Design, energetics, and business strategy to help women unlock their authentic leadership potential. Abigail has worked with world-class brands, including Disney, Royal Caribbean, Santander, and Soho House, and has spoken on international stages to inspire women to step into their power and create businesses that reflect their true essence.

