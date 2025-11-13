Apple Rolls Out Digital ID for Passport Verification at 250+ TSA Checkpoints

Apple has introduced Digital ID, a passport-on-phone feature that lets travelers use their iPhone or Apple Watch to present a digital copy of their U.S. passport at TSA checkpoints in more than 250 domestic airports. The rollout expands the list of government-issued IDs supported in Apple Wallet and gives users another way to verify identity during domestic travel, though the feature does not replace a physical passport and cannot be used for international trips or border crossings.

The feature, first announced as part of iOS 26, is now available in a dozen states and Puerto Rico. Apple expects additional states to join. The company noted that travelers can use Digital ID even if they do not have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID. The TSA website continues to advise passengers to carry a physical ID, as the digital option remains in beta while device readers are still being deployed.

Setting up Digital ID involves a multi-step process inside Apple Wallet. Users tap the Add button, choose Driver’s License or ID Cards, select Digital ID, and follow prompts to scan the passport photo page. The iPhone reads the chip embedded in the passport to check authenticity. The setup also requires a selfie and a sequence of facial and head movements for extra verification.

Once added, Digital ID works through the same interaction pattern used for Apple Pay. Users double-click the side or Home button, choose Digital ID, hold the device near an identity reader, and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID. Before completing the scan, users see exactly what information the reader is requesting, providing a checkpoint for data visibility.

Apple said it cannot see when or where the ID is presented or what information is shared. The company also emphasized that users do not need to unlock their phone or hand it to TSA staff, mirroring the contactless approach already used for payments.

Support for IDs inside Apple Wallet reduces one of the last gaps between physical and digital wallets. Alongside Digital ID, Wallet already stores payment cards, loyalty cards, transit tickets, and event passes.

Beyond airport checkpoints, Apple said Digital ID will eventually work at businesses and online services that need age verification. Examples include bars, event venues, and websites with age-restricted content. APIs will let platforms request only the necessary detail — such as confirming that someone is over 21 — without requiring the user to share name, address, or date of birth. Services like Uber Eats could use this to verify age during alcohol deliveries.

