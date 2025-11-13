Heineken UK to Reduce Foster’s Alcohol Strength to 3.4% Ahead of New Duty Threshold

Heineken UK will lower the alcohol strength of Foster’s lager to 3.4% by February, reducing it from the current 3.7% to qualify for a lower alcohol duty band. The company said the adjustment aligns the product with the UK government’s updated alcohol duty system and will allow “more competitive pricing” due to reduced tax charges.

This change marks the second time in three years that Foster’s ABV has been diluted. Heineken UK said the revision follows policy shifts introduced in August 2023, when the government replaced the previous duty structure with a system based on alcohol strength. Under the new rules, lower-ABV beers and ciders carry less tax compared with stronger options.

Several rivals — including Carlsberg Pilsner, Sol, Coors Light and Grolsch — have already adjusted their recipes to reach an ABV below 3.4% and qualify for the reduced duty rate. Heineken UK said its own reformulation would not noticeably alter the product, noting that its master brewers refined the recipe through “extensive” testing to maintain what it described as Foster’s crisp, balanced taste.

The company said beer trends have shown a “continued shift” toward lower-alcohol products as part of what it called a health-conscious approach among consumers. Heineken reported last month that global beer sales are expected to fall next year, citing household budget pressures. UK sales, however, ran counter to that pattern, with the company attributing the country’s steadier beer volumes to cost-of-living dynamics affecting consumer decision-making.

Heineken produces a range of brands including Birra Moretti, Sol, and Strongbow cider and operates nearly 2,400 pubs in the UK through its Star Group subsidiary.

Featured image credits: Mark Nockleby via Flickr

