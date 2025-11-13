MARKETER Expands National Footprint in Digital Marketing with Launch of Phoenix, Arizona Office

MARKETER, a leading full-stack digital marketing agency serving clients nationwide, today announced the official launch of its new office in Phoenix, Arizona, expanding the company’s physical presence in the Southwest and strengthening its growing national footprint. The new location supports rising demand for MARKETER’s SEO, PPC, content marketing, and AI-enabled digital marketing solutions.

Phoenix continues to emerge as one of the fastest-growing tech and business markets in the United States, making it a strategic hub for marketing innovation, digital investment, and talent. The new office allows MARKETER to provide more localized support to clients across Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Southern California.

“Phoenix has become a major magnet for both business growth and marketing talent,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at MARKETER. “Expanding into this region allows us to better serve our current clients, support new ones, and continue delivering the results-driven marketing solutions MARKETER is known for across the country.”

MARKETER’s Phoenix digital marketing office will offer the full suite of the company’s digital marketing capabilities, including technical SEO, paid media management, content strategy, web design and development, conversion rate optimization, and AI-powered marketing intelligence. The expansion also supports the agency’s initiatives in marketing automation, analytics, and performance-focused brand strategy.

“This move aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at MARKETER. “Phoenix gives us the platform to deepen our presence in the Southwest, expand our team, and build new partnerships in a region known for innovation and rapid economic expansion. We’re excited to bring our best-in-class digital marketing services to a market that’s accelerating quickly.”

For MARKETER’s existing client base, the Phoenix office enhances service delivery with faster response times, expanded campaign capacity, and access to local strategists who understand the region’s competitive landscape. The company plans to grow its Phoenix-based team throughout 2025, with additional roles in account management, paid media, SEO strategy, and content production.

The Phoenix location represents one step in MARKETER’s broader multi-city expansion strategy. The agency continues to explore future office openings in other high-growth U.S. markets and remains committed to developing cutting-edge marketing solutions leveraging AI, automation, and advanced analytics.

About MARKETER

MARKETER is a full-stack digital marketing agency providing Phoenix SEO, paid media, content marketing, CRO, web development, AI-driven marketing automation, and comprehensive digital strategy services. The agency serves clients across the U.S. with integrated capabilities that span the entire marketing lifecycle. MARKETER is part of a family of brands that includes SEO.co, DEV.co, PPC.co, and Link.Build, supporting businesses ranging from early-stage startups to enterprise-level organizations.