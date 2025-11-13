Empathy Health Clinic Expands to Winter Park, Florida to Improve Access to Mental Health Services

Empathy Health Clinic has announced the opening of a new office at 2281 Lee Road, Suite 102, Winter Park, FL 32789, expanding access to comprehensive mental-health services for adults 18 and older throughout the Orlando metropolitan area. The expansion reflects the clinic’s continued commitment to patient-centered, evidence-based care for conditions such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and bipolar disorder.

Founded with a mission to provide compassionate psychiatric treatment grounded in current research, Empathy Health Clinic has earned recognition as a trusted provider in Central Florida. Its team of experienced clinicians offers medication management, psychotherapy, and integrated treatment plans designed to improve mental-health outcomes and enhance quality of life.

“Our Winter Park expansion reflects our goal of ensuring that every adult in Central Florida has access to high-quality, timely mental-health care,” said Alex Regan, Psychiatric PA-C, Medical Director of Empathy Health Clinic. “ We are committed to creating a welcoming, professional environment where patients receive personalized treatment and ongoing support.”

Expanding Access to Care in Central Florida

The decision to establish a Winter Park location underscores the clinic’s dedication to removing barriers to care. Many residents in Orange and Seminole Counties face challenges such as limited provider availability and stigma surrounding mental-health treatment. By adding a second office, Empathy Health Clinic enables more individuals to seek help close to home and promotes early intervention for mental-health concerns.

Accessible community-based services play a crucial role in improving outcomes and preventing untreated conditions. The new Winter Park office allows the clinic to reach adults who may otherwise delay care due to travel distance or scheduling constraints. According to the American Psychiatric Association , early access to professional treatment is key to preventing symptom escalation and improving recovery outcomes.

Comprehensive Psychiatric and Therapy Services

At both its Orlando and Winter Park locations, Empathy Health Clinic’s psychiatry team provides individualized care for adults 18 and older. Services include evaluation and medication management for depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, ADHD, and related conditions. Clinicians collaborate closely with therapists to ensure that treatment addresses both biological and psychological factors contributing to mental-health challenges.

The Winter Park location also offers specialized therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), effective for patients managing trauma, PTSD, and mood disorders. Group therapy options and psychoeducation workshops further support patients and families seeking to understand and manage mental-health conditions. Learn more about therapy services at Empathy Health Clinic.

Integrating Innovation Through Telehealth

Empathy Health Clinic continues to expand its telehealth psychiatry program, allowing patients to meet with providers virtually from anywhere in Florida. Telehealth appointments provide a convenient, secure option for individuals balancing work, family, or transportation limitations while maintaining continuity of care. The hybrid model—offering both in-person and virtual visits—ensures that patients can access the right level of support for their circumstances.

Community Collaboration and Outreach

As part of its community mission, Empathy Health Clinic partners with local organizations, schools, and outreach programs in Orlando and Winter Park to raise awareness about mental health. Educational workshops and public events are designed to reduce stigma and encourage individuals to prioritize emotional well-being. These initiatives align with the clinic’s long-term vision of fostering healthier, more resilient communities throughout Central Florida. Learn more about Empathy Health Clinic’s community initiatives.

Getting Started with Care

Individuals interested in psychiatric or therapy services can schedule a consultation through the clinic’s website or by contacting the office directly. During the initial visit, patients meet with a licensed provider to review their medical history, discuss treatment goals, and establish a personalized care plan. Both the Orlando and Winter Park teams are dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality care in a professional, supportive environment.