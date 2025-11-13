Apricott ABA Brings Life-Changing, Holistic ABA Therapy to More Families Than Ever

Apricott ABA is ushering in a new era of behavioral health care with a mission to make Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy more accessible, compassionate, and effective for families everywhere. Through a unique philosophy that is Client Inspired, Parent Guided, and Clinically Informed, Apricott ABA focuses on empowering children, families, and therapists to collaborate toward lasting growth and measurable progress.

The organization was founded by Matty Allon and Joseph Hartman, both of whom bring personal experience with developmental challenges such as dyslexia, ADHD, intellectual disabilities, and autism spectrum disorder. Their shared vision grew from the belief that therapy should not only treat symptoms but also nurture confidence, connection, and hope.

“These diagnoses can be life-changing, but they are not challenges without a path forward,” said Allon and Hartman. “At Apricott ABA, our goal is to make every family feel seen, supported, and empowered through personalized care.”

Simplifying Care Through Compassion and Clarity

Apricott ABA’s programs are built on the idea that therapy should be both effective and easy for families to access. Their simple, three-step process ensures every family receives support from the very first conversation:

About the Applicant: Families share their story, goals, and unique needs. Get Matched with the Right Team: Apricott pairs each child with skilled ABA professionals who align with their personality and developmental goals. Begin Care: Therapy begins with continuous guidance and collaboration to track progress every step of the way.

This streamlined approach reduces barriers to care, creating a seamless experience for families navigating behavioral health services for the first time.

What Makes Apricott ABA Different

Apricott ABA stands out for its holistic, family-focused model that balances clinical expertise with emotional understanding.

Services are available in-home, in schools, and through virtual support options—providing flexibility that fits family life. Transparency and Trust: Families have full visibility into their care plan, therapy team, and expected outcomes.

Inspired by parent feedback, the process is intuitive and family-friendly from start to finish. Technology That Empowers: Consultations, progress tracking, and scheduling are easily managed online, helping families stay engaged and informed.

By combining evidence-based treatment with compassionate collaboration, Apricott ABA ensures therapy feels approachable, effective, and deeply personalized.

Empowering Families and Building Brighter Futures

Apricott ABA’s commitment to holistic care extends beyond therapy sessions. The organization prioritizes the well-being of parents and therapists alike, recognizing that sustainable progress happens when everyone in a child’s support network feels guided and valued.

Through ongoing communication, education, and individualized planning, Apricott ABA helps families understand their child’s journey while celebrating every step forward. Their approach builds not only developmental skills but also emotional resilience and community connection—key components of long-term success.

