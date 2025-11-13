New Patterns ABA Expands Access to Life-Changing ABA Therapy for All Ages

New Patterns ABA is redefining what’s possible in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy by serving individuals across all age groups — from toddlers to adults — and advocating for access to care in even the most complex cases. With a mission rooted in the belief that “every voice is heard,” New Patterns ABA is transforming the ABA landscape through inclusivity, persistence, and personalized care.

While many providers limit services to early childhood, New Patterns ABA ensures that individuals of every age receive the opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive. The organization’s personalized, in-home and community-based approach empowers clients to make meaningful progress at every stage of life — proving that development doesn’t stop with age.

“We’re determined to ensure that everyone who knocks on our door receives the services they need, no matter the complexity,” said Dr. Sarah Kranz-Ciment, PT, DPT, MA, Executive Director at New Patterns ABA. “Our team fights for each client’s coverage and treatment, striving to ensure that even those above the standard age for ABA therapy receive the support they deserve.”

A Comprehensive, Client-Centered Model of Care

New Patterns ABA’s programs are designed to meet each person exactly where they are — at home, in the community, or in learning environments. Every treatment plan is tailored to the individual’s unique goals, abilities, and personal journey.

The organization’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity extends far beyond therapy sessions. Their team actively manages the insurance approval process, advocates for coverage, and ensures that clients — regardless of age or diagnosis — are never left without a path to progress.

Core Services That Empower Growth and Independence

New Patterns ABA provides a complete spectrum of ABA therapy services that promote skill development, confidence, and real-world application:

In-Home Therapy: Sessions are delivered in familiar, comfortable settings where skills can be practiced naturally and consistently.

Parent and Caregiver Training: Families learn ABA-based techniques to reinforce progress and strengthen communication between sessions.

Custom Treatment Plans: Each program is personalized based on individual strengths, challenges, and goals.

Insurance Navigation: The team manages every step of the approval process to make care accessible to more families.

The team manages every step of the approval process to make care accessible to more families. Community-Based Support: Therapy extends into community settings to help clients build confidence, form relationships, and navigate daily interactions successfully.

This client-focused approach helps individuals of all ages gain independence and develop essential life skills — creating lasting change beyond the therapy setting.

Breaking Barriers in ABA Therapy

By accepting clients from 18 months through adulthood, New Patterns ABA challenges the traditional boundaries of ABA therapy and advocates for those often left behind. The organization’s multidisciplinary team — composed of Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Behavior Technicians, and family support professionals — works collaboratively to ensure that every treatment plan is both clinically sound and emotionally grounded.

Their belief is simple yet powerful: progress has no age limit. Every milestone, whether large or small, represents a step toward empowerment and inclusion.

About New Patterns ABA

New Patterns ABA is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy dedicated to serving individuals across all ages and abilities. The organization specializes in inclusive, in-home, and community-based therapy that focuses on building communication, social, and daily living skills.

With a philosophy centered on accessibility and advocacy, New Patterns ABA fights to ensure that every client — regardless of age or complexity — has access to high-quality care that makes a difference.

For more information, visit www.newpatternsaba.com .