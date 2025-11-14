Building Blocks Therapy Expands Life-Changing ABA Therapy to Help More Children Thrive

Building Blocks Therapy is redefining how children experience Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy by creating a supportive, play-based environment where every child’s potential can shine. The organization provides compassionate, hands-on care that helps children, teens, and young adults with autism build essential skills, confidence, and independence through meaningful, personalized support.

Founded on the belief that therapy should be as joyful as it is effective, Building Blocks Therapy takes an approach that places families and fun at the center of growth. Every session blends evidence-based ABA methods with empathy, engagement, and creativity—helping each child make real progress in a way that feels natural and rewarding.

“We’re going to find the joy, and then we’re going to teach,” said Dr. Greg Hanley, whose guidance shapes Building Blocks Therapy’s compassionate, research-informed approach to ABA care. “When children feel safe and happy, learning follows naturally.”

Tailored Care That Puts Families First

Building Blocks Therapy’s programs are designed around each child’s unique strengths, interests, and challenges. The organization’s family-first model emphasizes collaboration between therapists and parents, ensuring consistency and support across all environments—home, school, and community.

Parents are provided with hands-on training and ongoing communication so they can reinforce their child’s learning outside of therapy sessions. This collaborative approach builds trust, understanding, and long-term results that extend beyond the clinic.

Programs That Inspire Growth and Confidence

Building Blocks Therapy offers a wide range of ABA-based programs that meet children where they are developmentally and emotionally, fostering engagement through structured play and personalized learning:

Day Program: Interactive group sessions that emphasize early intervention, life skills, social connection, and school readiness using research-backed curricula such as VB-Mapp and the Early Start Denver Model.

Interactive group sessions that emphasize early intervention, life skills, social connection, and school readiness using research-backed curricula such as VB-Mapp and the Early Start Denver Model. Feeding Without Tears: A playful, child-led approach that helps children overcome selective eating and food refusal by empowering them to explore and enjoy mealtime at their own pace.

A playful, child-led approach that helps children overcome selective eating and food refusal by empowering them to explore and enjoy mealtime at their own pace. Individualized ABA Therapy: One-on-one sessions tailored to each child’s needs, focusing on communication, adaptive behavior, and self-regulation under the guidance of experienced Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs).

One-on-one sessions tailored to each child’s needs, focusing on communication, adaptive behavior, and self-regulation under the guidance of experienced Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). Parent Support & Training: Weekly or bi-weekly sessions that equip families with practical ABA strategies to reinforce progress and build confidence at home.

Each program is structured to create progress that lasts—helping children learn new skills while maintaining joy and curiosity in every step of the process.

Why Families Choose Building Blocks Therapy

Families consistently praise Building Blocks Therapy for its warm, innovative, and family-focused approach to ABA care. The organization’s core values center around compassion, empowerment, and evidence-based excellence:

Child-Centered: Every program is shaped around each child’s unique goals, preferences, and motivations.

Every program is shaped around each child’s unique goals, preferences, and motivations. Fun and Engaging: Sessions integrate play, movement, and real-world practice to keep learning exciting.

Sessions integrate play, movement, and real-world practice to keep learning exciting. Proven Results: Data-driven ABA techniques that produce measurable outcomes.

Data-driven ABA techniques that produce measurable outcomes. Expert Team: A passionate staff of BCBAs and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) who guide, support, and celebrate each child’s growth.

With a focus on joy-driven learning and measurable success, Building Blocks Therapy continues to set a new standard for compassionate ABA care that benefits both children and families.

About Building Blocks Therapy

Building Blocks Therapy is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy dedicated to helping children, teens, and young adults with autism develop communication, social, and life skills in an encouraging and inclusive environment.

Since its founding, the organization has made ABA therapy more accessible, family-centered, and fun. Through a team of expert clinicians and evidence-based programming, Building Blocks Therapy empowers children to learn, grow, and thrive—one joyful session at a time.

For more information, visit www.buildingblockstherapy.org .