Southern California Tech Leader Unveils a Bold New Roadmap for CEOs Navigating the AI Shift

Nov 14, 2025

Agoura Hills, CA – November 13, 2025 — As artificial intelligence reshapes every corner of modern business, Neal Tubi, CEO of New Technology Networks, is stepping forward with a fresh, no-nonsense guide designed to help today’s business leaders cut through the noise and actually put AI to work.

Tubi, a trusted advisor to companies across Los Angeles, Ventura County, and Orange County, has built his career helping organizations modernize and operate smarter. Now, he’s giving CEOs and executives a straightforward, practical blueprint for understanding — and leveraging — the AI tools driving the next wave of business growth.

“AI isn’t a trend; it’s the new foundation of competitive business,” said Tubi. “Leaders don’t need hype. They need clarity, direction, and a way to take action right now.”

The book, Maximizing Business Potential with AI gives a Clear, Business-Focused Approach to AI.

This new guide breaks down AI in a way business leaders can immediately use, without technical jargon, without overwhelming explanations, and without unrealistic promises.

It focuses on real-world applications that help companies work faster, smarter, and more efficiently.

Inside, readers learn:

• How AI is actually being used today by successful SMBs

• Where AI makes the biggest impact in daily operations

• How leaders can boost productivity instantly with simple, accessible tools

• What to prioritize first to avoid common mistakes and wasted time

• How to build an AI-ready business that stays competitive as technology accelerates

Everything is actionable. Everything is practical. Everything is built for real companies that want to move forward, not get stuck researching for the next six months.

Why It Matters:

Across Southern California, businesses are being pushed to operate leaner and faster while customer expectations climb. AI gives companies the leverage they’ve been missing, but only if leaders know how to use it. Tubi’s guide gives them that advantage.

Availability:

For more information or to access the new book, Maximizing Business Potential with AI, visit https://www.nt-networks.com/maximizing-ai/ or contact New Technology Networks at 818-725-1208.

About Neal Tubi:

Neal Tubi is the CEO of New Technology Networks, a leading IT and Cyber Security firm serving Southern California businesses for more than two decades. Known for his direct, practical approach, Tubi helps companies modernize, innovate, and stay secured in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

