Knee Pain Centers of America Helps Patients Regain Mobility and Freedom — Without Surgery

Knee Pain Centers of America is transforming how patients with knee osteoarthritis manage pain—without surgery. Through advanced, minimally invasive procedures like Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE), the centers are helping people reduce pain, improve mobility, and regain their independence faster than ever before.

For millions living with chronic knee discomfort, simple daily tasks like climbing stairs or standing for long periods can feel overwhelming. GAE offers a breakthrough alternative to knee replacement surgery by targeting inflammation at its source. During this outpatient procedure, interventional radiologists inject tiny beads into inflamed arteries surrounding the knee, relieving pain often within days.

“Surgery is not the only way to treat knee arthritis,” said Dr. Hamid Sattar, Chief Medical Officer of Knee Pain Centers of America. “Our physicians provide innovative, targeted treatments that help patients achieve real, lasting pain relief—without the risks or downtime of surgery.”

Minimally Invasive Treatment With Real Results

The Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) procedure is redefining what non-surgical joint care looks like. Using precise imaging guidance, physicians treat only the arteries causing inflammation, reducing pain while preserving healthy tissue.

The procedure’s key benefits include:

Quick and Minimally Invasive: Performed as an outpatient treatment with no hospital stay or long recovery.

Rapid Relief: Many patients feel improvement within days of the procedure.

Long-Lasting Results: Most experience sustained pain reduction from a single treatment.

Targeted Precision: The technique treats the exact areas contributing to inflammation and discomfort.

This innovative approach provides an effective alternative for patients who have not found relief from knee injections or medication and are seeking options before considering surgery.

Personalized, Compassionate Care for Every Patient

At Knee Pain Centers of America, care begins with understanding. The team brings together experts in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional radiology to ensure patients receive comprehensive, individualized treatment. Each care plan is tailored to support comfort, safety, and long-term health.

The centers combine medical expertise with genuine compassion—empowering patients to return to the activities they love without invasive procedures or lengthy recovery times. From consultation to post-procedure follow-up, every step is designed to make the healing journey as seamless and supportive as possible.

About Knee Pain Centers of America

Knee Pain Centers of America provides cutting-edge, non-surgical treatments for knee osteoarthritis, helping patients restore function and quality of life. Led by Dr. Hamid Sattar, Chief Medical Officer, the organization specializes in minimally invasive procedures such as Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE)—a proven alternative to knee replacement surgery.

With a mission rooted in innovation and compassion, the centers deliver personalized, evidence-based care that helps patients overcome stiffness, regain mobility, and live pain-free—without surgery.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.kneepaincentersofamerica.com .