Meta Revamps Facebook Marketplace With Collaborative Tools, Social Features and Expanded Meta AI Support

Meta is rolling out a major update to Facebook Marketplace that introduces collaborative shopping tools, expanded social interactions and deeper Meta AI integrations aimed at improving discovery, communication and checkout. The company said the changes are intended to make Marketplace more useful while increasing engagement across Meta’s platforms.

A new “collections” feature lets users group Marketplace listings and invite friends to join. After saving a listing, users can create a collection, set its visibility to public or private, and invite friends. These collections can be shared through Feed, Messenger, WhatsApp and other Meta apps. Meta is also testing collaborative buying, which allows users to add a friend directly into their chat with a seller to coordinate pickup, negotiate pricing or gather additional information. Meta said these tools may be particularly helpful for roommates furnishing a home or partners deciding on larger purchases.

The update expands Meta AI’s role in Marketplace. The company said AI will now help buyers ask more effective questions by providing a “Suggested questions to ask” button in seller chats. When tapped, Meta AI analyzes listing details and the ongoing conversation to generate prompts. Meta is also adding AI-generated insights to vehicle listings — one of the top search categories among young adults — summarizing information such as engine options, safety ratings, seating capacity, reviews, pricing and transmission type.

Meta is adding new social features as well. Users can react to and comment directly on listings, a change that may alter Marketplace’s historically simple design. Meta said the feature is intended to help people share opinions on item quality and surface more items of interest. Marketplace will also learn from users’ likes and display more relevant listings based on those interactions.

As part of the update, Meta said it has begun integrating inventory from eBay and Poshmark into Marketplace. Partner listings are marked with an icon and appear throughout the browsing feed. Users can view seller and listing details within Marketplace, and complete checkout on the partner’s site when ready to buy.

Meta is improving the checkout experience by showing full costs — including shipping and tax — upfront. Buyers will also receive notifications as their orders progress through different stages.

The company said the new features continue its broader strategy of combining social interaction, commerce and AI within its ecosystem.

Featured image credits: Freepik

