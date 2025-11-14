Nahaia Active Organics Launches Groundbreaking Schumann Frequency Skincare Range

Nahaia Active Organics Unveils Schumann Frequency Skincare Range

New Zealand-based skincare brand introduces a groundbreaking skincare line incorporating Schumann Resonance frequency technology to support skin health and emotional well-being.

Nahaia Active Organics, a New Zealand-based luxury skincare brand known for its holistic approach to wellness, is proud to announce the launch of its new Schumann Frequency Skincare Range. This innovative collection integrates frequency technology with organic luxury ingredients, designed to support skin vitality and promote an overall sense of well-being.

About the Schumann Frequency Skincare Range

The Nahaia Active Organics Schumann Frequency Range is the first skincare collection in the world infused with the Earth’s natural 7.83 Hz Schumann Resonance, Quartz Crystal, and 24 K Gold.

This breakthrough technology harmonizes the body’s bio-field while deeply hydrating and rejuvenating the skin. The formulas combine advanced natural actives, organic botanicals, and frequency-encoded elements to promote cellular vitality, balance, and radiance. The Schumann Frequency technology used in this range is patent-pending, ensuring its exclusivity and innovative approach in the skincare industry.

Benefits for the user:

Visibly firms , smooths, and brightens skin for a luminous glow

, smooths, and brightens skin for a luminous glow Helps restore energetic balance , calm, and mental clarity

, calm, and mental clarity Enhances skin’s natural repair, hydration, and elasticity

Supports emotional well-being through grounding, frequency-aligned resonance

Each product is encoded with Micro Vita Love™ and structured Grander Living Water™ to amplify both skincare performance and energetic harmony — delivering beauty that can be felt as much as seen.

“The Schumann range connects beauty back to the Earth’s natural rhythm — helping skin and energy find perfect balance.”

— Nahaia Russ N.D., Founder & Formulator

A New Approach to Skincare and Wellness

The Schumann Frequency Skincare Range introduces a unique combination of organic ingredients and frequency technology. Utilizing the Schumann Resonance of 7.83 Hz, alongside quartz crystals and ethically sourced 24-karat gold, these products aim to support skin rejuvenation and promote a sense of emotional balance. The range represents a novel step forward in combining advanced technology with natural ingredients for comprehensive skincare.

“We are excited to present this new collection, which blends organic skincare with innovative bioenergetic technology,” says Nahaia Russ, founder of Nahaia Active Organics. “Our goal is to offer products that enhance skin health while supporting the overall wellness of our users.”

Commitment to Purity and Performance

Since its founding in 2002, Nahaia Active Organics has focused on providing high-quality, organic skincare. The brand emphasizes using only certified organic ingredients, ensuring that its products are free of synthetic additives. The Schumann Frequency Skincare Range continues this commitment by featuring premium organic plant-based actives, Grander Living Water™, and scientifically recognized ingredients such as vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and native New Zealand botanicals.

Recognition in the Professional Spa Industry

Nahaia Active Organics has received recognition in the professional spa industry for its luxury skincare offerings, including its 24K Gold Facial treatments, which have been adopted by high-end spas across New Zealand and the USA. These treatments have gained acclaim for their high efficacy, and the Schumann Frequency Skincare Range builds on this success with a fresh approach to enhancing skin wellness.

“The success of our 24K Gold line has been very rewarding, and we’re excited to introduce the Schumann Frequency Skincare Range as the next step in advancing our holistic skincare philosophy,” adds Russ.

A Vision for the Future of Skincare

With this launch, Nahaia Active Organics is furthering its mission to advance both skincare science and holistic wellness. The Schumann Frequency Skincare Range aims to address both the physical needs of the skin and the overall wellness of the user, combining cutting-edge skincare with a focus on emotional and energetic balance. The inclusion of patent-pending Schumann Resonance technology in each product is poised to set a new standard in the skincare industry.

In addition to expanding its product offerings, Nahaia Active Organics is exploring strategic partnerships and investment opportunities to extend its reach and continue promoting its vision of combining organic luxury with advanced skincare technology.

About Nahaia Active Organics

Founded by Nahaia Russ, a naturopath and medical herbalist, Nahaia Active Organics is a luxury skincare brand that integrates organic ingredients with bioenergetic technology and advanced scientific principles. The brand has built a reputation for creating high-performance, organic skincare solutions that support both skin health and overall wellness. With a strong presence in professional spas across New Zealand and the USA, Nahaia Active Organics continues to be at the forefront of holistic beauty and skincare.

Media Contact



Nahaia Russ

NAHAIA Active Organics

Founder

Email: nahaia@nahaiawellness.com

NZ number: +6421633109

USA number: 7373672339

Whats app: +6421633109

Website

Social: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , Pinterest , LinkedIn