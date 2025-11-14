DMR News

Uber Pilots In-App Video Recording for Drivers in India to Address Safety and Misconduct Complaints

Nov 14, 2025

Uber has begun piloting an in-app video recording feature for drivers in India, introducing a tool intended to deter misconduct and provide documentation in disputes. The company confirmed the pilot to TechCrunch, noting that most drivers in the country do not use dashcams, making in-app recording a potential alternative for safety evidence.

Several drivers in the Delhi–NCR region said they sometimes face rider misconduct or threats involving false complaints, which can lead to penalties or account suspensions. One driver said late-night riders sometimes demand specific routes and threaten to file complaints if drivers refuse. Drivers told TechCrunch the new recording option could help protect them by capturing evidence when disagreements occur. Some, however, questioned whether Uber would support drivers when disputes involve dissatisfied passengers who may switch to competitors.

The pilot began in May and is now active in 10 cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow. Riders receive an in-trip notification when video recording is enabled.

Uber said recordings are “double-encrypted,” stored on the driver’s device and inaccessible to anyone — including Uber — unless the user voluntarily shares them in a safety report. Unshared recordings are automatically deleted after one week. The feature extends Uber’s existing in-app audio recording option, introduced in India in 2023. Video recording was previously tested in the U.S. in 2022 and is available in Canada and Brazil.

As the pilot progresses, Uber will need to manage the balance between dispute resolution and concerns about privacy and surveillance in one of its key markets. The company has not provided a timeline for a broader rollout. The adoption and performance of the pilot in the coming months will determine whether the feature expands across India or to additional regions.

