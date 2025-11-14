URBANAND launches on TikTok Shop U.S. with clinically proven Pure Perfection Cream

URBANAND, an emerging K-beauty brand recognized in the global skincare market, has officially launched its flagship Pure Perfection Cream on TikTok Shop U.S., marking a major step in its global expansion.

Clinically tested by a certified dermatological research institute in Korea, the Pure Perfection Cream has been proven to make the skin barrier 2.5 times stronger after a single application. This clinical validation highlights its position as a science-backed barrier care solution, offering deep hydration, soothing effects, and long-lasting protection against dryness and environmental stressors.

“We developed Pure Perfection Cream specifically with sensitive skin in mind,” said a URBANAND spokesperson. “Our goal was to create a product that delivers clinically proven results without irritation — a formula that truly restores comfort and confidence for all skin types.”

The inspiration behind the cream came from model Lana, whose skin often faces irritation from frequent makeup and filming. The formula also originated from a researcher’s effort to help his daughter with severe atopic skin, leading to the creation of URBANAND’s signature vegan barrier cream.

Unlike traditional barrier creams that feel heavy or sticky, Pure Perfection Cream absorbs smoothly, providing long-lasting moisture with a soft, non-greasy finish. Its lightweight texture makes it suitable for daily use, even before makeup.

Formulated with vegan and low-irritation ingredients, the cream has completed dermatological testing on sensitive skin and is free from animal-derived components or animal testing. It helps relieve dryness and tightness while supporting a hydrated, resilient skin barrier — offering protection against environmental factors common in urban settings.

URBANAND’s U.S. debut through TikTok Shop (@urbanand.official.us) aims to strengthen its connection with American consumers through creator-driven campaigns and authentic reviews that highlight real usage experiences. Additional information about the brand and its full product lineup is available on the official URBANAND website .