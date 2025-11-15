Heather Davenport Named Mrs. USA International World 2025, Set to Represent the U.S. at Mrs. International World 2026 in Malaysia

Heather Davenport Crowned Mrs. USA International World 2025

Heather Davenport has officially been crowned Mrs. USA International World 2025, earning the chance to represent the United States in the Mrs. International World 2026 competition in Malaysia this coming March. Davenport’s victory comes after a competitive national pageant where she impressed both judges and audiences with her dedication, poise, and advocacy.

In addition to securing the coveted title, Davenport earned several prestigious honors, including Most Photogenic (Mrs. Division), Best Interview Overall, and the People’s Choice Award. These accolades reflect her ability to connect with others on a deep level, further highlighting her ongoing commitment to advocating for domestic violence survivors through her nonprofit organization, We Are Strong LLC.

A Mission Built on Advocacy and Community Empowerment

Davenport, a Pennsylvania native, is the founder of We Are Strong LLC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families escape domestic violence and rebuild their lives. Through her organization, Davenport has been instrumental in providing emergency hotel stays, clothing, and essential resources to survivors across the region, with plans to expand outreach and partnerships nationally.

“It’s not just about wearing a crown; it’s about using this platform to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced,” Davenport shared. “Winning this title is an incredible honor, but it also represents a chance to show that strength, compassion, and resilience are powerful tools for change.” Davenport’s words speak to her passion for empowering others and leveraging her position to advocate for those in need.

Spreading Awareness and Support for Domestic Violence Survivors

Heather’s path to the Mrs. USA International World title has been marked by years of community service, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to supporting survivors of domestic violence. As Mrs. USA International World 2025, Davenport will travel both across the United States and internationally to raise awareness for domestic violence prevention, offer resources to survivors, and collaborate with global organizations focused on community empowerment.

“Over the next year, I’m determined to keep spreading the message that safety, strength, and support can transform lives,” Davenport stated. “I will work tirelessly to advocate for individuals who need it most and to continue pushing for changes that will allow people to heal and rebuild their futures.” Davenport’s goal is to use her position to create an enduring impact, not just for the pageant community, but for all those who need hope and support.

Looking Ahead to Mrs. International World 2026

As she prepares to compete in the Mrs. International World 2026 competition, Davenport remains focused on her mission to represent the United States with pride, grace, and purpose. In Malaysia, she will join other accomplished women from around the world, all striving to inspire and empower others through their unique journeys.

“While preparing for Mrs. International World 2026, my core mission remains the same: to remind others that no matter the adversity, we are strong,” Davenport shared. “This opportunity is about shining a light on resilience and helping others find their inner strength, no matter where they are in their journey.” As Davenport approaches the global stage, her dedication to spreading this message is at the forefront of her preparations.

About Heather Davenport and We Are Strong LLC

Heather Davenport is an advocate, entrepreneur, and founder of We Are Strong LLC, a nonprofit organization focused on providing support to survivors of domestic violence. Through her organization, Davenport has worked to provide essential services, including emergency accommodations, clothing, and resources to individuals and families in crisis. As Mrs. USA International World 2025, she is committed to continuing her advocacy work, raising awareness about domestic violence, and empowering communities to make lasting change.

Media Contact

Heather Davenport

We Are Strong LLC

Email: wearestrongllc@gmail.com

Website: wearestrongllc.com