Dr. Philip Tan-Gatue : Pioneer of Traditional Chinese Medicine in the Philippines

Dr. Tan-Gatue: A Trailblazer in Modern Medicine and Traditional Chinese Practices

Dr. Tan-Gatue is a respected Doctor of Medicine, Certified Medical Acupuncturist, and Certified Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Practitioner. His contributions to healthcare in the Philippines have positioned him as a leader in integrating Western medicine with ancient Chinese healing traditions. With over two decades of experience in clinical practice and academia, Dr. Tan-Gatue’s work exemplifies the fusion of modern and traditional approaches in improving patient care.

An Accomplished Academic and Practitioner

Currently, Dr. Tan-Gatue serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the prestigious University of the Philippines College of Medicine. In this role, he shares his expertise with the next generation of medical professionals, emphasizing the benefits of combining Western medicine with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). His position at the university has also allowed him to introduce and advocate for the inclusion of TCM as an essential component of modern medical education.

In addition to his academic responsibilities, Dr. Tan-Gatue is the Section Head of the Section of Herbology at the Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine at the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center in Manila. This hospital is one of the leading institutions in the country that incorporates TCM into its healthcare offerings. Dr. Tan-Gatue’s leadership in this section ensures that patients receive the best of both worlds—the precision of Western medicine alongside the holistic healing of TCM.

A Pioneer in Hospital Integration

Dr. Tan-Gatue’s influence extends far beyond the classroom and hospital. He is widely recognized for his pioneering work in establishing TCM units within several leading hospitals in the Philippines, making it more accessible to the Filipino population. Among the most recent accomplishments in this area is his contribution to the integration of TCM services at Cardinal Santos Medical Center. This landmark achievement showcases his ongoing commitment to creating collaborative medical environments where both Eastern and Western practices work together to provide comprehensive patient care.

His work is not limited to clinical integration; Dr. Tan-Gatue’s expertise has been instrumental in the creation of hospital policies that allow for the use of acupuncture and herbal treatments alongside conventional medical therapies. By successfully demonstrating the value of TCM in treating chronic pain, stress-related conditions, and even mental health disorders, he has paved the way for other hospitals in the Philippines to adopt similar integrative models.

Leadership and Recognition in the TCM Community

In recognition of his contributions to the field, Dr. Tan-Gatue was recently elected to the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Academy of Acupuncture, Inc. His involvement in this esteemed organization further solidifies his position as a leader in the field of acupuncture and TCM in the Philippines.

Additionally, Dr. Tan-Gatue is a member of the National Certification Committee on Traditional Chinese Medicine under the Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care. This body, which operates under the Department of Health, plays a crucial role in setting standards for TCM practice in the country. His role in shaping these standards has made him a key figure in the regulation and advancement of TCM in the Philippines.

Building a Bridge Between Two Worlds of Healing

What truly sets Dr. Tan-Gatue apart from his peers is his ability to bridge two worlds of healing: the reductionist approach of Western medicine and the ancient, holistic wisdom of Traditional Chinese Medicine. This pioneering integration of both systems offers patients a broader range of therapeutic options. Acupuncture, herbal medicine, cupping, and other TCM modalities are increasingly being recognized as effective treatments for a variety of conditions, especially those that are not always responsive to conventional medicine alone.

As a result of his efforts, more hospitals and medical schools in the Philippines are beginning to offer TCM as part of their curricula and patient care services. Dr. Tan-Gatue’s passion for TCM education and integration into mainstream healthcare is transforming how people approach holistic wellness.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Integrative Medicine

Looking ahead, Dr. Tan-Gatue remains dedicated to advancing the practice of TCM in the Philippines. He continues to advocate for greater collaboration between Western and Eastern healthcare systems and works tirelessly to ensure that his patients receive the best possible care, blending the strengths of both approaches.

His ultimate goal is to make integrative medicine a standard part of healthcare, ensuring that all Filipino patients have access to a full spectrum of therapeutic options. Through education, innovation, and his leadership in both academia and clinical practice, Dr. Tan-Gatue is setting the stage for a future where Traditional Chinese Medicine and Western medicine coexist harmoniously for the benefit of patients nationwide.

About Dr. Tan-Gatue

