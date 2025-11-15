TikTok Adds Direct Sharing From Amazon Music for Songs, Playlists and Listening Stats

TikTok is introducing a new feature that lets Amazon Music users share content directly to the platform, the company told TechCrunch. A “Share to TikTok” button within Amazon Music will allow listeners to post songs, albums, playlists and personalized Insights highlights to TikTok.

Amazon Music Insights is a recently launched feature that provides detailed breakdowns of users’ listening habits, including monthly recaps of top artists, top songs, podcasts and total listening time. These stats can now be shared to TikTok in the same way Spotify and Apple Music already support.

TikTok said the update builds on its existing partnership with Amazon Music through the “Add to Music App” feature, which allows users to save songs discovered on TikTok directly into Amazon Music and other major streaming platforms.

The addition strengthens TikTok’s role in music discovery, as the app continues to influence chart performance and amplify artists. Expanding sharing options to Amazon Music gives users another way to push tracks, stats and playlists into TikTok’s social and creator ecosystem.

Featured image credits: Freepik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.