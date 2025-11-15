WhatsApp to Launch Third-Party Chat Integration Across Europe Under EU DMA Rules

Meta is preparing to roll out third-party chat integration on WhatsApp in Europe, giving users in the region the option to message people on other apps that choose to connect with the service, in line with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The company said the launch will begin with support for messaging services BirdyChat and Haiket after several months of small-scale testing.

Once the rollout begins, WhatsApp users in Europe who opt in to the feature will be able to exchange messages, images, voice messages, videos and files with contacts on compatible third-party apps. Meta said the option to create group chats that include third-party users will follow later, when partner services are technically ready to support group conversations.

Meta described the update as an important milestone in its compliance with the DMA’s interoperability requirements, which oblige designated “gatekeeper” platforms to allow messaging across services that decide to participate. The company said its arrangements with BirdyChat and Haiket are the result of a three-year collaboration with European messaging providers and the European Commission to design a system that satisfies the regulation.

Participation in third-party chats will be optional. Over the coming months, users in the European Region will start to see a notification in the WhatsApp settings tab explaining how to opt in, manage connections with external apps and control the new options. People will be able to turn third-party chats on or off at any time, and group members will retain the ability to leave conversations whenever they wish.

The initial phase will support WhatsApp on Android and iOS. Meta said third-party integrations will not be available on desktop, web or tablet versions of the app. The company added that the cross-service experience will be restricted to one-to-one conversations at first, extending to groups only when partners are ready.

End-to-end encryption is a central condition for third-party access. Meta said external messaging apps must provide the same level of encryption as WhatsApp to connect, and stressed that it has worked to make sure users can clearly distinguish between standard WhatsApp chats and conversations that involve other services. The company said this clarity is important for safety and user understanding.

Meta previously outlined what third-party chats will look like in guidance released in September 2024. Users will be able to place messages from other apps in a separate folder dedicated to third-party chats or merge them into a combined inbox. WhatsApp will also notify people whenever a new third-party messaging app becomes available, allowing users to decide whether to enable the connection.

Featured image credits: Freepik

