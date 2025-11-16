Cross Impact Coaching Helps CEOs Align Leadership Teams for Success

Aligning Leadership Teams: A CEO’s Secret to Success

For any new CEO, the first two years are crucial for establishing the foundations of leadership within their organization. A key component of their success lies in the alignment of their executive team. Betsy Kauffman, founder and CEO of Cross Impact Coaching, specializes in helping C-suite executives navigate this challenge by focusing on building clear communication, fostering honest conversations, and ensuring accountability across leadership teams.

With nearly 25 years of experience in organizational design and leadership coaching, Kauffman brings a pragmatic, honest, and transparent approach to leadership development. Her background as a former technology leader across industries such as healthcare, finance, energy, and retail gives her unique insights into the challenges that organizations face when leadership teams are not aligned. She understands firsthand the consequences of failed transformations and how they impact organizational success.

“I help new CEOs establish trust not by having all the answers, but by creating a space where real, sometimes difficult conversations can finally happen,” says Kauffman. “Alignment starts with the leadership team. When they are clear, honest, and united, the entire organization can move forward with confidence and clarity.”

The Importance of Honest Conversations

As an organizational consultant, Kauffman has witnessed firsthand the impact that honest, transparent conversations can have on leadership dynamics. CEOs often face resistance from their teams, but Kauffman believes that a leadership team’s success is built on the ability to discuss tough issues openly and constructively.

“When leaders have honest conversations, they build trust within their team. This trust is the foundation for successful collaboration and accountability,” says Kauffman. “The leadership team must be aligned before any strategy or initiative can succeed.”

One of Kauffman’s most significant insights is that alignment is not achieved through a one-time offsite or a fancy slide deck. It requires continuous dialogue, commitment to shared goals, and personal accountability. “Accountability starts at the top. If the C-suite isn’t holding each other accountable, no one else will,” Kauffman adds.

From Strategy to Execution

A strong leadership team provides a clear strategy, but it is the ability to execute that determines success. Cross Impact Coaching works with leadership teams to not only create a strategic vision but also ensure that their teams can carry it out effectively. Kauffman’s team of Co-Active Coaches utilizes a proprietary 360-feedback system along with 1:1 coaching to ensure that leadership teams stay accountable to their plan and goals.

Through this approach, Kauffman helps CEOs and their teams transform their leadership dynamics, ensuring that all members are on the same page, moving toward shared priorities. “When the leadership team is aligned and focused, the rest of the organization can stop guessing and start executing,” Kauffman states.

Helping Leaders Thrive in High-Stakes Environments

Betsy Kauffman is also a TED speaker, sharing insights on how to foster honest conversations at work through her talk “4 Tips to Kickstart Honest Conversations at Work.” This message resonates with her clients, who come from sectors ranging from technology to healthcare, retail, insurance, and energy. Her work with organizations such as Allstate, Duke Energy, AgFirst Farm Credit Bank, and UCI Medical Affiliates has helped drive high-stakes initiatives and turn leadership teams into cohesive, action-oriented units.

Cross Impact Coaching’s focus on strategic alignment and execution enables leaders to break through barriers and achieve their goals. The firm’s proven methods have helped countless executives, from C-suite leaders to team members, navigate their challenges and move toward shared success.

About Cross Impact Coaching

Founded by Betsy Kauffman in 2014, Cross Impact Coaching is dedicated to helping senior leadership teams build clear, actionable strategies and maintain accountability throughout the execution process. With nearly 25 years of experience across a variety of industries, Kauffman’s expertise lies in aligning leadership teams, facilitating honest conversations, and ensuring that goals are achieved with tangible, measurable results. The company uses a unique coaching methodology to help leaders and teams execute their vision confidently, while maintaining a focus on outcomes and sustainable success.

