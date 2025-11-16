Culturale Lab Launches “World Art Collection”, Record-Breaking Global Book

A New Milestone in Art Publication: The World Art Collection

Culturale Lab, an international art organization with strong Italian heritage, has officially launched the World Art Collection, a bold new project set to become the largest art book ever published. The collection aims to feature over 5,000 artists from around the world, positioning it to set a new record for the highest number of contributors in a single publication.

For years, Culturale Lab has served as a creative hub, connecting painters, photographers, sculptors, designers, and emerging artists from Europe and beyond. Through a variety of curated projects, books, and initiatives, Culturale Lab has remained committed to providing lasting visibility to contemporary creators. Now, with the World Art Collection, the organization takes its mission to a new, unparalleled level.

A Living Atlas of Contemporary Art

The World Art Collection will serve as a global celebration of contemporary creativity, bringing together thousands of artworks from every continent into a single physical volume. Each page of the book will feature a mosaic of sixteen different artworks, with a QR code placed alongside each piece. Scanning the code will take readers directly to the artist’s public profile on the Culturale Lab website, where they can view high-resolution images, read biographies, and discover links to social media platforms or online shops.

The project aims to be more than just a traditional art book. It aspires to become “a living, global atlas of contemporary creativity,” one that reflects the diverse artistic expressions from all corners of the globe. The World Art Collection is scheduled for its official presentation in New York City in late 2026. Following its release, the book will be available for purchase online worldwide, ensuring that art lovers and collectors from any location can own a copy.

Accessibility and Global Participation

In keeping with its mission of inclusivity, Culturale Lab has made participation in the World Art Collection accessible to artists of all backgrounds and mediums. Artists can secure their place in the book by purchasing a spot for their artwork. After registering, participants gain access to a user-friendly platform where they can upload their pieces, provide essential details, and personalize their public page.

The project’s momentum has already been impressive. Within just days of launching, over 100 artists from countries such as the United States, Japan, Italy, and others have joined, showcasing the global appeal of the initiative.

Culturale Lab emphasizes that the circulation of the World Art Collection will not only depend on traditional distribution channels but also on the networks of its participants. By sharing the book’s digital edition, participants create a ripple effect of international visibility, allowing art enthusiasts from New York to Hong Kong, from Milan to Zurich, to discover new artists simply by scanning the book’s QR codes.

A Unique Opportunity for Artists

The World Art Collection offers a significant opportunity for both emerging and established artists. For newcomers to the art scene, the book provides a rare chance to showcase their work alongside internationally renowned creators. For established professionals, it offers a platform to expand their reach on a global scale. The project is expected to generate significant media attention and attract the interest of galleries, collectors, and cultural institutions worldwide.

By contributing to the World Art Collection, artists not only join a historic project but also gain the opportunity for long-term exposure in one of the most ambitious art initiatives ever conceived.

About Culturale Lab

Culturale Lab is the international organization that aims to support and promote contemporary creators. By providing platforms for artists to showcase their works, Culturale Lab connects talents from across the globe through curated initiatives, publications, and programs. Through its projects, the organization strives to increase the visibility of artists, fostering a lasting global impact on the art community.

Artists interested in participating can sign up now, with a special limited-time offer reducing the participation fee. More details, examples of public pages, and the registration form are available on the official Culturale Lab website at www.culturalelab.com .

