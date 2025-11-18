Homes for Expats Helps Americans Find New Homes in the Netherlands

The Heart Behind Homes for Expats

Homes for Expats was founded by Cherene Kruger, a fellow expat, who understands firsthand the challenges of relocating to a new country. In 2022, Cherene moved from South Africa to the Netherlands with her family and encountered the complexities of navigating the local housing market. Despite the initial challenges, she turned her frustration into an opportunity to help other expats. Thus, Homes for Expats was born, a real estate service dedicated to guiding Americans through the process of finding a home in the Netherlands.

Cherene’s story resonates deeply with her team of all-women realtors and relocation specialists, each of whom has lived the journey of moving abroad and understands the emotional and logistical hurdles involved. The company’s mission is not just to help expats find a house, but to help them create a home in the Netherlands where they can feel supported, understood, and truly settled.

Why More Americans Are Choosing the Netherlands

The Netherlands has seen a steady influx of Americans seeking a safer, calmer, and more connected way of life. Many are drawn to the country’s excellent quality of life, high standard of healthcare, and its reputation for being expat-friendly. But despite these benefits, relocating to the Netherlands is no easy task, especially when it comes to housing.

Americans relocating to the Netherlands under the Dutch American Friendship Treaty (DAFT) visa, a special visa that enables entrepreneurs to establish businesses in the country, face unique challenges. The Dutch housing market can be difficult to navigate, and without local knowledge, finding the right home is not always straightforward. This is where Homes for Expats steps in. By offering personalized support and expert knowledge, the team makes it easier for Americans to transition to their new life in the Netherlands.

Navigating the DAFT Visa Path and Housing Challenges

The DAFT visa process is unique and requires specialized knowledge, particularly when it comes to securing rental properties and preparing for future homeownership. Homes for Expats has built a strong reputation for helping DAFT visa holders, offering expert guidance on everything from local housing laws and rental regulations to understanding the bidding process.

Many Americans entering the Netherlands under the DAFT visa face overwhelming choices and paperwork. Homes for Expats alleviates this burden by providing comprehensive services tailored to their specific needs. From securing rental homes upon arrival to planning for future home purchases, Homes for Expats ensures that their clients have the tools and support they need for a successful relocation.

What Sets Homes for Expats Apart

Homes for Expats differentiates itself from other real estate agencies by focusing on the emotional and practical aspects of the relocation journey. Rather than treating clients as just another transaction, the team at Homes for Expats builds relationships with each individual client, ensuring that their needs are met with care and empathy.

As a fully women-owned, expat-led business, Homes for Expats is built on values of integrity, clear communication, and service beyond expectation. The team goes beyond the typical responsibilities of a realtor, offering advice and support even after clients have settled into their new homes. They are trusted by over 2,500 clients and have earned more than 260 five-star Google reviews for their care, passion, and dedication to their clients.

The company has established strong relationships with key partners, such as the Utrecht International Centre and the IamExpat Fair, and is recognized as a trusted advisor by Dutch mortgage specialists who refer their international clients to Homes for Expats.

The Emotional Journey of Starting Again

Relocating to a new country involves more than just finding a place to live. It’s an emotional journey that can be filled with excitement, fear, and uncertainty. Homes for Expats understands these emotions and works closely with each client to ensure that they feel not only prepared but supported throughout the entire process.

Cherene Kruger, Founder of Homes for Expats, says, “We did not build a real estate company. We built the support system every expat wishes they had when they arrive in a new country.” The team is dedicated to ensuring that every client feels at home, helping them manage the emotional aspects of their move while also providing the practical expertise needed to navigate the Dutch housing market.

Homes for Expats: Not Just a Real Estate Company

Homes for Expats is not just about real estate transactions, it’s about building connections and supporting clients long after the keys are handed over. As Cherene explains, “Most agencies stop at the contract. We stay long after the keys are handed over because we care about the life that begins inside that home.”

By focusing on people first, Homes for Expats stands out in the real estate market. Their mission is simple: to help clients feel truly at home in the Netherlands, providing not just a house, but a sense of belonging in a foreign country.

About Homes for Expats B.V.

Homes for Expats is a real estate and relocation service based in the Netherlands, specializing in helping Americans transition to their new lives in Europe. Founded by Cherene Kruger, an expat herself, Homes for Expats offers personalized assistance for those moving under the DAFT visa or for any international who wants to make the Netherlands their new home. With a team of women realtors who understand the expat experience, Homes for Expats is committed to providing exceptional service and ongoing support to help clients find their perfect home and feel at home in a new country.

