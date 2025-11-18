Meta Releases a New Tool to Protect Reels Creators From Having Their Work Stolen

Mobile Tool Detects Reels Reused Without Permission

Meta introduced a mobile content protection tool that alerts Facebook creators when their original reels are being used without permission. The system identifies unauthorized matches and gives creators options to block visibility across Facebook and Instagram, track a reused reel’s performance, add attribution links, or release their claim so the content remains available.

Aims to Support Creator Originality and Reduce Copycat Activity

Meta said the feature supports its broader effort to help original creators gain visibility on Facebook. In July, the company removed about 10 million profiles impersonating large creators and took action against 500,000 accounts involved in spam or fake engagement. Although the protection tool also covers content that appears on Instagram, creators must upload their reels to Facebook—or use Instagram’s “Share to Facebook” cross-posting option—to have them tracked.

Eligibility Connected to Integrity and Originality Standards

The feature is automatically available to creators in the Facebook Content Monetization program who meet enhanced integrity and originality requirements. Access is also expanding to creators who use Rights Manager. Creators can check their eligibility through notifications, their Feed, their Professional Dashboard, or the “Content Protection” section within the dashboard. They can also apply through Facebook’s website.

Powered by Meta’s Existing Matching Technology

The system relies on the same matching technology used by Rights Manager, displaying percentage match, views, follower count, and monetization status for flagged content. Creators can adjust how aggressively the system identifies matches. For example, an “allow list” prevents authorized collaborators from being flagged when using a reel with permission.

Control Over Blocking, Tracking, and Attribution

If a creator blocks a matched reel, its distribution is reduced but no disciplinary action is taken against the account that posted it. Meta said this choice reduces the risk of creators using the tool to target specific accounts. Creators who misuse the feature by submitting false reports may face restrictions or lose access. Tracking is the default action.

Attribution Links and Testing for Direct Reel Linkbacks

Creators tracking a reused reel can add attribution links that place an “original” label on the video, pointing back to the creator’s profile, page, or—in some cases—the original reel. Meta said linking directly to the original reel is still in testing, while profile and page links remain the default.

Dispute Options and Takedown Pathways

Creators can dispute cases where another account claims ownership over their work by submitting a copyright takedown request via the IP reporting channel. They can also report matches not surfaced by the tool using the “Can’t find a specific match?” option in the content protection overview.

Mobile-Only for Now, Desktop Tests Underway

The feature is currently limited to mobile, but Meta told TechCrunch it is testing an expansion to the Professional Dashboard on desktop.

Featured image credits: Freepik

