UAE-Based ZORO Marketing Expands Global Reach with Data-Driven Digital Growth Solutions

ZORO Marketing & Technology has announced its international expansion, saying the company is on track to serve clients across Europe, Asia and North America with data-driven campaigns and measurable growth programs.

The expansion formalizes a multi-market rollout that adds operating capacity and client delivery in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and India. The company said international clients now account for 58 percent of new engagements year to date, with overall demand outside the GCC rising quarter over quarter as organizations prioritize accountable spend and performance transparency.

“Clients in every region are asking for one thing: reliable outcomes they can see in the numbers,” said Mario Towir, CEO and founder of ZORO Marketing & Technology. “Our model is built on disciplined testing, clear reporting and continuous optimization. Expanding our footprint allows us to bring that framework to new markets while keeping delivery close to the customer.”

The company’s move follows two years of investment in analytics infrastructure, first-party data integrations and its proprietary ZORO SEO AI workflow for technical audits, content scoring and intent-driven planning. ZORO Marketing & Technology said these capabilities will be available to global accounts immediately, supported by regional teams that align with local languages, regulations and platform norms. Engagements will be coordinated from Dubai with account leads based in London, Toronto, Singapore and Riyadh to maintain in-time-zone execution.

ZORO Marketing & Technology reported that its international client base grew by approximately 45 percent in the last 12 months, driven by demand in professional services, healthcare, hospitality, technology startups and consumer retail. The firm said it has established delivery partnerships with select development studios and media operations in Europe and Asia to provide surge capacity for web application projects, paid media operations and content localization. All programs, the company added, remain centralized under a single performance reporting standard to maintain comparability and compliance across regions.

“Our approach is straightforward: define the right metrics up front, instrument every channel properly and iterate based on statistically valid signals,” Towir said. “That rigor travels well. Whether the brief is organic search, paid acquisition, social engagement or product-led growth, the common requirement is a clean data foundation and clear accountability for results.”

The international rollout includes hiring plans that prioritize analytics, conversion rate optimization and engineering roles to support cross-border accounts. ZORO Marketing & Technology said it will continue to anchor strategy and governance in Dubai, citing the city’s connectivity and access to regional talent. The company expects the share of revenue from outside MENA to exceed 50 percent in 2026 as multiregional contracts ramp.

ZORO Marketing & Technology will focus its global offering on core services where the firm has standardized playbooks and quality controls: search engine optimization , paid media management , social media marketing , content strategy, email automation and web application development. Each engagement will include a measurement plan, baseline assessment and quarterly performance review, with the same dashboard framework used in the UAE applied to international clients for continuity and auditability.

To support market entry, the company has implemented a unified service-level policy with response-time targets, change management protocols and data-handling practices aligned to client requirements. ZORO Marketing & Technology said its delivery model is built to integrate with in-house teams and existing vendors, with the firm supplying analytics governance and channel expertise while clients retain ownership of data and platforms.

“Expansion only matters if service quality scales with it,” said Towir. “Our controls, training and peer review processes are designed to protect outcomes as teams grow. The goal is simple: replicate the clarity and consistency our UAE clients expect, no matter the market.”

The company said it will continue to prioritize sectors where data availability supports precise optimization and where multi-market coordination can increase return on investment. Early international work includes website performance overhauls for enterprise business services, full-funnel campaigns for hospitality groups and product-led growth programs for software startups entering new geographies.

Media and prospective clients may contact the company through its Dubai headquarters or regional points of contact for scoping and onboarding. ZORO Marketing & Technology will publish region-specific case summaries over the coming quarters as new programs complete their initial measurement windows.

About ZORO Marketing & Technology:

ZORO Marketing & Technology is a Dubai-based digital growth firm delivering data-driven marketing programs for organizations in the Middle East and worldwide. The company provides strategy, execution and measurement across search, paid media, social, content, email and web application development, with an emphasis on accountable performance and clear reporting.

Founded in 2016, ZORO Marketing & Technology serves clients across Europe, Asia, North America and the GCC. The firm combines proprietary workflows with regional delivery teams to align channel strategy, analytics and creative execution to business outcomes.