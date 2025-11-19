Major Downtown Dallas Development Site Hits Market as $3.7B Convention Center Redevelopment Accelerates Citywide Growth

A rare three-quarter-block development site at 1823 Cadiz Street has been formally introduced to the market amid one of the most significant redevelopment cycles in Dallas history. Located in the heart of the rapidly expanding Convention Center District, the site stands out as the largest available development opportunity in Downtown Dallas’ urban core and a prime beneficiary of billions in new public and private investment.

This offering comes as the city advances the $3.7 billion redevelopment of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, an ambitious initiative overwhelmingly approved by voters through Proposition A. The project will deliver a fully reimagined 2.1 million-square-foot convention campus featuring a new 750,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a 105,000-square-foot ballroom, extensive meeting space, outdoor terraces, and a multimodal transportation hub connecting Downtown to key surrounding districts. The redevelopment is funded entirely through hotel tax revenue, reflecting strong confidence in Dallas’ tourism and convention sectors and placing no additional burden on local property taxpayers.

Just blocks from this massive infrastructure project, 1823 Cadiz sits at the center of multiple city-shaping catalysts, including the potential Dallas Mavericks future arena relocation, the Dallas City Hall two blocks away, the Reunion District redevelopment, and district-specific improvements connected to the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

“Dallas is experiencing an unprecedented wave of growth, and this site sits at the center of it,” said Tanya Ragan, Dallas developer and owner of Wildcat Management. “The Convention Center redevelopment and the infrastructure upgrades happening across the district are creating the most exciting development environment we’ve seen in decades. Opportunities of this scale simply don’t exist downtown anymore, and 1823 Cadiz is positioned to define the next chapter of urban growth in our city.”

The three-quarter-block footprint offers a scale that has become exceptionally rare in major U.S. urban centers, particularly those undergoing transformational reinvestment. The site is located within Newpark, Downtown Dallas’ largest Tax Increment Financing district, and sits inside the city’s fastest-growing residential neighborhood.

Recent reporting in the Dallas Business Journal and The Real Deal highlights surging investor interest in the Convention Center area, fueled by corporate migration, population growth, and long-term economic confidence.

Renderings and updated district graphics are currently being prepared to illustrate the site’s strategic location relative to the Convention Center redevelopment and the wave of surrounding infrastructure upgrades, as Dallas enters the most significant urban investment cycle in its modern history.

About Tanya Ragan

Tanya Ragan is an entrepreneur, speaker, and President of Wildcat Management, a Dallas-based commercial real estate development firm leading urban revitalization projects. Known for her tenacity and dealmaking acumen, she is a nationally recognized voice in commercial real estate, female empowerment, and entrepreneurship. Ragan is the co-author of the best-selling book Blaze Your Own Trail, a multiple business award winner—including the GlobeSt. Women of Influence Award and Bisnow’s Women Leading Real Estate—and is ranked in the Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Influencers by The Business Journal.