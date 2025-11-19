Optimax Eyewear Group Launches OTTICA A New Luxury E Commerce Website Featuring the World Finest Brands

Optimax Eyewear Group Launches OTTICA: The Ultimate Luxury Eyewear Experience

Optimax Eyewear Group , the parent company of GlassesUSA.com , UVP, and FORK Eyewear, proudly announces the launch of OTTICA.com , a new multi-brand luxury e-commerce platform designed to redefine the high-end eyewear shopping experience. OTTICA.com serves as the premier online destination for luxury eyewear, where heritage brands, superior craftsmanship, and boutique-level service come together to deliver a seamless shopping experience directly to customers’ homes.

Expanding Into the Luxury Market

After revolutionizing how consumers purchase eyewear and making it more accessible through online channels, Optimax Eyewear is now extending its reach into the luxury eyewear market with the launch of OTTICA.com. The platform is crafted to meet the needs of customers seeking high-end designer eyewear, offering a curated selection from some of the world’s most iconic brands. With OTTICA, Optimax brings an elevated experience that blends convenience with exclusivity, aiming to become the leading online platform for those who demand luxury eyewear and exceptional service.

A Curated Selection of Iconic Designer Brands

At the heart of OTTICA.com is its exclusive collection of eyewear, meticulously curated by top fashion experts. Customers will find a wide range of eyeglasses and sunglasses from premium designers such as Gucci Eyewear , Prada Eyewear , Tom Ford , Oliver Peoples , Dolce & Gabbana , and more. This diverse collection is designed to cater to those who appreciate the perfect balance of timeless luxury and cutting-edge fashion.

Exclusive Features for a Superior Shopping Experience

OTTICA.com offers a range of innovative features to enhance the customer experience, setting the standard for online luxury retail. Among these is the industry-first 45-day home try-on program, which allows customers to try on frames in the comfort of their own homes before making a purchase. In addition, OTTICA.com offers advanced AR (augmented reality) virtual try-on technology, empowering customers to virtually try on eyewear and see how it looks on their face before selecting their perfect pair.

All frames come with complimentary, high-quality prescription lenses assembled in the United States, providing customers with complete confidence in their purchase. These features combine to offer a unique shopping experience that brings the boutique-level luxury of high-end eyewear directly to customers’ doors.

A Vision for the Future of Luxury Eyewear

“This is more than just an expansion, it’s an opportunity to bring a true luxury experience and accessibility to the eyewear space,” said Daniel Rothman, Co-Founder and CEO of Optimax Eyewear Group. “Our vision for OTTICA.com is to be the go-to destination for luxury brand enthusiasts. A place where they can explore, discover, and buy any premium frame they desire, all backed by exceptional service and expert optical fitting, right from the comfort of their own home.”

Eldad Rothman, Co-Founder and COO of Optimax Eyewear Group, echoed this sentiment: “The enthusiasm from our top global brand partners confirms our belief that OTTICA.com is the necessary and natural evolution for the luxury eyewear market. Our expertise in digital retail, optical operations, and our strong relationships has allowed us to create a platform that reflects the high expectations of today’s luxury customer. We are delivering the premium service and expertise that match the excellence of these timeless styles.”

Digital Campaign and Brand Launch

To support the launch, OTTICA.com will roll out a broad digital marketing campaign across social media, video, and search channels. The campaign will highlight the elevated brand experience, curated assortment, and exceptional customer service that define OTTICA’s offerings. OTTICA.com is set to become the ultimate destination for luxury eyewear, marking a significant milestone in Optimax Eyewear Group’s vision to continually shape the future of the eyewear industry.

About Optimax Eyewear Group

Founded in 2008, Optimax Eyewear Group is a global, vertically integrated company that is transforming the eyewear industry through technology, design innovation, and a customer-centric approach. The company’s subsidiaries include GlassesUSA.com, an online platform that makes designer and in-house eyewear brands accessible to customers at competitive prices; UVP (United Vision Plan), a leader in the B2B eyewear managed care industry, providing customizable and cost-effective vision plans for members, employers, and brokers; and FORK Eyewear, a trendy sunglasses brand inspired by club-culture. With the addition of OTTICA.com, Optimax’s portfolio combines innovation, commerce, and product design to shape the future of the global eyewear industry.

Media Contact

Ayelet Arbel

PR & Marketing Communications Manager

Email: ayelet.a@optimaxeyewear.com

Website

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn