Little Scholars Expands Into Manhattan’s Flatiron District: A New Chapter for New York’s Most Beloved Preschool Brand

Little Scholars, the award-winning network of high-end preschools founded by Nick Kats and Mariana Korsunsky , proudly announces the opening of its newest location in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood — marking a milestone in the brand’s continued mission to redefine early childhood education in New York City.

Located just steps from Madison Square Park, Little Scholars Flatiron combines the brand’s signature warmth and world-class programming with an elevated, design-forward environment built for city families who value excellence, creativity, and emotional intelligence in early education.

“Flatiron has long been at the intersection of innovation, community, and culture — everything we stand for at Little Scholars,” said Nick Kats , Founder and CEO. “This new school represents more than expansion; it’s our commitment to creating a home away from home for families who expect the very best for their children.”

Mariana Korsunsky , Co-Founder and Chief Education Officer, added: “We’re bringing our full curriculum experience — from infant care through preschool — to one of Manhattan’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Our vision is to create a place where children’s curiosity and confidence grow every single day.”

Since opening its first location in Brooklyn in 2013, Little Scholars has earned a reputation for its joyful learning environments, exceptional teachers, and community-first philosophy. The new Flatiron campus continues that tradition, featuring:

Bright, open classrooms designed for sensory-rich exploration

A dedicated atelier for art and creative expression

Enrichment spaces for music, movement, and early STEM learning

Nut-free, chef-prepared meals and a focus on wellness and nutrition

With this opening, Little Scholars now celebrates its presence in eight premier New York neighborhoods , serving hundreds of families citywide.

Enrollment for Fall 2026 is now open.

Families are invited to book a private tour and experience firsthand why Little Scholars has become the trusted choice for discerning parents across New York City.

About Little Scholars

Founded in 2013, Little Scholars is a network of high-end early childhood education centers committed to nurturing the whole child — intellectually, emotionally, and socially. With locations across Brooklyn and Manhattan, Little Scholars offers programs for infants through pre-kindergarten, blending play-based learning with a strong focus on emotional intelligence, creativity, and community.