Baby Shark: How a 90-Second Clip Grew Into a Business Valued at More Than $400 Million

A Short Children’s Video Becomes YouTube’s Most Watched Clip

A 90-second children’s song that Kim Min-seok approved for release in June 2016 grew into one of YouTube’s biggest phenomena, accumulating more than 16 billion views and becoming the platform’s most watched video. The clip, widely known as “Baby Shark,” helped transform its creator Pinkfong into a media company valued at more than $400 million after its shares rose more than 9% on their debut on the South Korean stock market on Tuesday.

From a Three-Person Team to a Global Children’s Brand

Pinkfong began in 2010 as SmartStudy, producing digital content for children up to 12. The company started with three employees, including Kim and chief technology officer Dongwoo Son. Kim said the earliest office was so small that staff did not expect salaries. Over time, the company shifted toward content for toddlers and grew to around 100 employees. That shift led to the creation of Baby Shark. The firm adopted the Pinkfong name in 2022, inspired by a curious fox character from its early cartoons, and now has about 340 employees with offices in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Los Angeles.

How Baby Shark Became a Global Viral Clip

Baby Shark is believed to trace back to a U.S. children’s camp song from the 1970s. The Pinkfong version repeats the line “Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,” and media analyst Kevin Chew of Nanyang Technological University described it as appealing to children while possibly irritating for adults. Kim likened its structure to a fast, rhythmic K-pop song with a chanting style that is easy for children to remember. The clip gained momentum when its dance routine appeared at children’s events in Southeast Asia, fueling online sharing and viral growth. Kim recalled a “festival-like” atmosphere in the company’s office as view counts climbed. By November 2020, the video became YouTube’s most viewed and generated about half of the company’s revenue in the following years, enabling new content and merchandise.

Legal Challenge Ends With Victory for Pinkfong

Pinkfong faced a plagiarism accusation in 2019 from an American composer. The company argued that its version came from a public-domain folk song. South Korea’s Supreme Court dismissed the claim, and Kim said the ruling provided a boost as the firm prepared to go public.

New Franchises Gain Ground as Baby Shark’s Share Declines

Other Pinkfong franchises such as Bebefinn and Sealook are expanding quickly. Korea University business lecturer Min Jung Kim said the company must show it can grow beyond Baby Shark. Its toddler-focused audience remains a strength because young children often watch the same content repeatedly. Kim Min-seok said Baby Shark accounts for about a quarter of Pinkfong’s revenue, while Bebefinn contributes roughly 40%.

Parents Express Both Enthusiasm and Concern

One parent, Saleem Nashef, told the BBC that he values the educational nature of Pinkfong’s content, while his wife finds Baby Shark overstimulating. Their daughter, who is about to turn three, plans to have a Baby Shark-themed birthday party, showing the clip’s continuing cultural presence.

Stock Market Debut Raises Funds for Expansion

Pinkfong raised nearly $52 million in its public offering and plans to use the funds to expand its lineup of characters and films. Kim said the company aims to become a “tech-driven” content creator by using viewing data and patterns to guide new productions. He added that the firm has already achieved milestones many creators seek but emphasized its goal of building new franchises able to match Baby Shark’s commercial reach.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

