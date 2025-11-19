Roblox Blocks Children From Chatting With Adult Strangers Under New Safety Rules

Mandatory Age Checks Added to Restrict Child–Adult Chatting

Roblox will block children from chatting with adult strangers as part of a major expansion of its safety measures. The company said mandatory age verification will roll out to users who access chat features, beginning in December in Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, before expanding worldwide in January.

Platform Faces Growing Scrutiny Over Child Safety

Roblox has been criticised for enabling young users to encounter inappropriate content and interact with adults. The company is also facing lawsuits in Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana over child safety concerns. The launch of new age checks comes as Australia prepares to enforce a social media ban for under-16s, with the government under pressure to include gaming platforms under the rules.

Parents and Advocates Say Risks Remain Despite Changes

Earlier this year, Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki told the BBC that parents who were worried about the platform “should not let their children be on [it].” Some parents and campaigners said the platform still exposes children to harmful content and adult interactions. Rani Govender, policy manager for child safety online at the NSPCC, said young people have been exposed to “unacceptable risks” that leave them vulnerable to harm. The organisation welcomed the new measures but urged Roblox to ensure the changes work in practice.

Regulators Expect Stricter Compliance With Child Protection Laws

Roblox averaged more than 80 million daily players in 2024, with roughly 40% under 13. In the UK, the Online Safety Act requires tech platforms to protect children from online harms, with Ofcom responsible for enforcement. Anna Lucas, Ofcom’s online safety supervision director, said she was encouraged by Roblox’s new verification steps but added that more progress is needed.

Facial Age Verification Becomes a Requirement for Chat Access

Roblox said it will be the first major gaming platform to require facial age verification for chat features. Matt Kaufman, the company’s chief safety officer, said the age estimation technology is “pretty accurate” and can typically identify a user’s age within one to two years for people aged five to 25. The tool is currently available worldwide on a voluntary basis.

Featured image credits: Oberon Copeland via Unsplash

