Funeral.com announced a formal rebrand from an obituary listing site to a specialized memorial commerce platform centered on memorial urns , cremation jewelry, and pet urns for today’s online planners.

The company said the pivot responds to changing consumer behavior in memorial planning and the rise of digital remembrance. The redesigned platform is organized around three core categories—cremation urns for ashes, cremation jewelry, and pet urns—supported by accessories and personalization services to help families create consistent, dignified tributes. Product pages standardize details on sizing, capacities, materials, and use cases to simplify comparison and selection.

“Families want clarity, choice, and confident personalization in one place,” said Jerico Veloso, IT Director of Funeral.com. “This rebrand focuses our efforts on memorial urns, cremation jewelry , and pet urns , with straightforward guides and service details that reduce guesswork at a difficult time.”

The memorial urns catalog spans adult, child and infant, keepsake, scattering, companion, and biodegradable urns. Materials include brass, aluminum, stainless steel, wood species such as walnut and cherry, ceramic and glass, and stone and marble options. Listings outline design features that affect handling and placement—such as threaded lids and felt-lined bases—and indicate recommended settings for home display, columbarium placement, burial, or scattering. Filters allow families to narrow urns for ashes by size, material, motif, and style.

Cremation jewelry also has options for wearable remembrance. The assortment includes pendants, necklaces, bracelets, charms, and pendants, each designed to hold a small portion of ashes, a lock of hair, or dried flowers. Product descriptions specify filling ports, sealing steps, and care guidance, with recommendations for daily wear, occasional wear, and finish preservation. Families can compare discreet designs with symbolic motifs to match personal preference and cultural expectations.

The pet memorials section features urns for dogs and urns for cats, alongside a broader selection of pet urns that includes breed-inspired figurine urns, classic paw-print designs, photo frame urns, and eco-friendly options. Size charts and capacity guides help match dimensions to a pet’s weight. Filters mirror common decision points—material, finish, and motif—so households can coordinate pet urns within broader home memorial plans.

Personalization is integrated across the catalog. Engraving is available on eligible urns and cremation jewelry, with options for names, dates, initials, and short messages. For pieces that cannot be engraved directly, the accessories category offers engravable nameplates and memorial pendants, as well as stands, bases, and keepsake boxes that support labeled display. Order flows clarify character limits, placement, and proofing steps to ensure accuracy and legibility.

“Our aim is to modernize memorial purchasing without losing respect for tradition,” Veloso said. “Families should be able to evaluate urns for ashes, compare cremation jewelry, and add an engraving or a nameplate with clear instructions. We built the new paths and reference tools around the questions we’ve heard since 1995.”

The site’s resource center consolidates practical guidance drawn from common inquiries: how to determine the appropriate urn size; differences among brass, wood, ceramic, glass, and stone; what to consider for home display versus columbarium niches; and how to transfer ashes safely. For cremation jewelry, the platform provides instructions on filling and sealing, wear and care, and storage. Size charts for both human and pet urns are accessible from relevant pages.

To aid families coordinating multiple keepsakes, the catalog labels companion urns, keepsake sets, and accessories that support shared remembrances across households. Search and filtering features typical planning choices—such as design style, color family, and material preferences—so selections can be matched to existing décor, cemetery requirements, or columbarium specifications.

Customer communication channels have been streamlined to reduce dependency on separate inquiries for routine issues. Account tools, order tracking, returns information, and phone support are centralized alongside links to frequently asked questions, engraving guidance, and size charts. The company will continue to publish planning articles in its journal, including topics such as biodegradable selections, scattering considerations, and coordinating display stands to urn weight and dimensions.

With this rebrand, Funeral.com positions the platform around clear search terms and user paths for memorial urns, cremation jewelry, and pet urns, while emphasizing consistent specifications and guidance. The structure is intended to support families who are planning a single memorial, coordinating keepsakes among relatives, or integrating pet memorials into a household remembrance.

About Funeral.com

Founded in 1995, Funeral.com is a U.S.-based memorial commerce company that curates cremation urns for ashes, cremation jewelry, and pet urns. The platform organizes products by size, material, and use case, and provides resources on selection, sizing, and care for home display, columbarium placement, burial, and scattering.

Funeral.com offers engraving on eligible products and personalization through engravable nameplates, memorial pendants, and display accessories. Customer support includes order assistance and reference tools such as size charts and frequently asked questions to help families make informed decisions with clarity and confidence.