MBF Healthcare Partners and Behavioral Health Executives Announce the Launch of HavenRise Academy of Jacksonville

MBF Healthcare Partners II L.P. (“MBF” or “MBF Healthcare Partners”) is pleased to announce the launch of HavenRise Academy of Jacksonville (“HavenRise”), a new adolescent mental health treatment organization providing structured, evidence-based care for students in grades 6 through 12. The program will offer Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Outpatient (OP) levels of care tailored to meet adolescents where they are on their path to emotional well-being and mental wellness.



HavenRise was founded to meet the growing need for specialized, age-appropriate mental health treatment that bridges academic, emotional, and social development during adolescence. Designed with both structure and empathy in mind, the program’s multidisciplinary team provides trauma-informed, family-centered care focused on helping teens build resilience, emotional insight, and confidence.

MBF has partnered with Jamie Stevens, MS, CAP, an experienced behavioral health executive with more than two decades of leadership in the mental health treatment field. Known for building high-performing, patient-centered teams with a servant leadership approach, Stevens has led program development, facility design, and strategic growth across multiple levels of care. As Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of HavenRise Academy, she is guiding the organization’s mission to bring structured, trauma-informed treatment to adolescents in Jacksonville.

“We created HavenRise to meet an urgent need for age-appropriate, compassionate care for teens,” said Stevens. “Our goal is to provide structure and hope, giving adolescents and their families the tools they need to rebuild confidence, connection, and resilience.”

Located at 10550 Deerwood Park Blvd, Suite 301, Jacksonville, FL, HavenRise Academy features a bright, welcoming environment designed to foster connection and growth. Its programs integrate individual and family therapy, expressive and mindfulness-based groups, psychiatric care, and supported education. The program ensures that adolescents receive holistic, coordinated support from both clinical and academic perspectives.

Stevens has built a seasoned executive team to support HavenRise’s vision. Mandy Jack, LMHC, Chief Clinical Officer, and Lindsey Crites, MHA, Vice President of Operations, round out the leadership with decades of combined clinical and operational expertise. Together, they ensure the organization’s unwavering commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care and operational excellence.

“We are proud to partner with Jamie and the HavenRise team to address a critical gap in adolescent mental health care,” said Josh Weber, Managing Director of MBF Healthcare Partners. “Their leadership and clinical approach align perfectly with MBF’s commitment to expanding access to quality care and supporting sustainable, patient-centered growth.”

HavenRise is part of MBF Healthcare Partners’ continued mission to identify and support innovative, patient-centered mental health care models that address critical community needs. With this launch, MBF reinforces its commitment to expanding access to quality mental health care for adolescents and their families throughout Florida and beyond.

About HavenRise Academy of Jacksonville

HavenRise Academy provides structured, evidence-based mental health care for adolescents in grades 6–12. Its programs help teens develop emotional insight, resilience, and coping skills through trauma-informed, family-centered treatment. For more information, visit www.havenriseacademy.com or call (904) 659-RISE (7473). Services will begin once licensed by AHCA.

About MBF Healthcare Partners

MBF Healthcare Partners II L.P. (“MBF” or “MBF Healthcare Partners”) is a leading middle-market healthcare private equity fund based in Coral Gables, Florida. MBF partners with exceptional management teams to accelerate growth and improve care delivery, leveraging decades of operating experience in healthcare. For more information, visit www.mbfhp.com.

