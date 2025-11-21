Southern Solutions Is Supporting Women Locally and Leading by Example in Business

Southern Solutions , a leading Hampshire-based IT support company, has recently hosted the first women’s-only networking event in partnership with Saints Foundation, while also being shortlisted for the Outstanding Customer Care Award at the New Forest Business Awards.

“Being Saints Foundation Patrons, I wanted the incredible business leaders that I’m connected with to hear about the amazing work the Foundation is doing for women and girls across the city,” explains Chrissy, Director at Southern Solutions. “As women, we need to be visible – to show resilience, share experiences, and inspire the next generation.”

This initiative highlights a critical local issue. Southampton is among the 10% toughest places to be a girl in the UK, with one of the highest rates of sexual offences and a gender pay gap of £119, making the Foundation’s work to support women and girls even more vital. Southern Solutions is working closely with Saints Foundation to help raise awareness of the new Diamond Saints initiative and encourage more local businesses to get involved and support. The launch event, held at Figurati in Ocean Village, was hosted by Saints Foundation Ambassador and England legend Marieanne Spacey-Cale. The evening was a chance for attendees to learn more about the work Saints Foundation is doing to support women and girls to thrive in Southampton, and hear how they can get involved and support the work of Saints Foundation.

Jazz Bhatti Head of Partnerships and Business Development said: “We’re so excited to be launching a movement called Diamond Saints, to give our network of successful business women a chance to support our vital work in the Gender Equality space. This initiative brings together a group of exceptional women who will act as ambassadors for change, helping us disrupt outdated narratives and build a more inclusive future. It will also help fund the projects that sit within our Gender Equality pillar of work. I’ve been working with Chrissy Forder and Southern Solutions for a number of years now and am excited to launch Diamond Saints to the city with their support.”

Meanwhile, the nomination for the Outstanding Customer Care Award was made at the New Forest Business Awards, recognising Southern Solutions’ 17-year commitment to proactive, customer-first IT support.

“For over 17 years, our mission has been to deliver exceptional business technology support with a proactive, customer-first mindset. This nomination is recognition of the dedication, professionalism, and passion our team brings to every client interaction,” Chrissy said.

For more information about Southern Solutions UK Limited, use the contact details below: