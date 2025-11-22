Wyzly Announces Learn to Earn App Revolutionizing Screen Time for Kids

Wyzly Announces the App Turning Screen Time Into Learning for Kids and Peace for Parents

In a world where children are increasingly glued to their screens, the challenge for parents has never been greater. From smartphones to tablets, children today spend an average of 7 hours per day on screens, leading to a host of negative outcomes such as decreased academic performance, anxiety, and attention difficulties. While traditional parental control apps merely block or restrict device usage, they often spark frustration and arguments between parents and kids. Enter Wyzly, the first learn-to-earn children’s app designed to solve this pervasive issue, turning screen time into an opportunity for learning, growth, and family harmony.

A Family Solution to a Modern Problem

Wyzly is the brainchild of Adam Adler, Founder and Managing Partner of The Adler Fund, a Charleston-based private equity firm. But the inspiration for the app came from an unexpected source: his daughter, Isla. At just 7 years old, Isla posed a simple yet powerful question: “What if I could earn more time by learning first?” Her question not only resonated with Adam but ignited the creation of Wyzly. Today, at 10 years old, Isla serves as Wyzly’s President, guiding the mission to help families navigate the complexities of screen time and technology in a healthier, more productive way.

Wyzly offers a fresh approach by using educational content to engage children while they enjoy their favorite screen time activities. Unlike other solutions that simply block access to devices, Wyzly allows children to earn screen time by answering age and grade-appropriate educational questions. The app uses hyper-intelligent AI to generate personalized content tailored to each child’s age, grade and school specific curriculum, ensuring that every interaction is relevant, engaging, and educational.

How Wyzly Works: A Smarter Way to Manage Screen Time

Wyzly takes a unique approach to managing screen time by transforming it into a tool for positive reinforcement rather than punishment. The app’s proprietary AI generates questions and challenges designed to improve focus, attention, and learning, all while children earn time to engage with their devices. Whether it’s answering math questions, solving puzzles, or completing reading challenges, children are incentivized to engage in educational content before they earn screen time.

For parents, Wyzly provides a simple, real-time dashboard that tracks their child’s screen time and learning progress. Parents can monitor usage, adjust time limits, and set app restrictions to ensure their child’s digital habits align with family values. This level of transparency and control significantly reduces daily conflicts, allowing families to regain peace of mind while still encouraging screen time.

The Benefits of Wyzly for Families

The advantages of Wyzly extend far beyond just managing screen time. The app promotes healthier digital habits, reduces the negative consequences of excessive screen use, and fosters positive interactions between parents and children. Here are a few of the key benefits:

Turn screen time into learning : Children earn screen time through educational content, which helps them develop valuable skills in subjects like math, reading, history, geography, economics and science.

: Children earn screen time through educational content, which helps them develop valuable skills in subjects like math, reading, history, geography, economics and science. Personalized learning experiences : The AI tailors content to each child’s grade, school, and current curriculum, ensuring that the learning is relevant and effective.

: The AI tailors content to each child’s grade, school, and current curriculum, ensuring that the learning is relevant and effective. Reduce conflicts : Families report up to a 90% reduction in arguments over screen time, as Wyzly encourages cooperation rather than punishment.

: Families report up to a 90% reduction in arguments over screen time, as Wyzly encourages cooperation rather than punishment. Encourage focus and self-discipline : Wyzly helps children develop better attention spans, self-discipline, and organizational skills, all while earning screen time.

: Wyzly helps children develop better attention spans, self-discipline, and organizational skills, all while earning screen time. Increased family harmony: By using Wyzly, parents regain control over their child’s digital experience, fostering a more peaceful and balanced home environment.

A Movement to Redefine Digital Time for the Next Generation

What sets Wyzly apart from other apps is its ability to transform a major source of frustration into an opportunity for growth and learning. Unlike traditional screen time management tools that often resort to blocking or banning devices, Wyzly empowers children to take control of their screen time through education. This learn-to-earn system fosters a sense of accomplishment, responsibility, and discipline in children while reducing stress for parents.

Since its launch, Wyzly has been adopted by families nationwide, with many reporting a significant improvement in their children’s digital habits and a marked reduction in daily conflicts. The app is not just a tool, it’s part of a broader movement to encourage smarter, healthier digital habits and to empower children to use technology in ways that benefit their development.

Quotes from the Founders

“Wyzly turns screen time into productive learning instead of punishment, making it fun for kids and stress-free for parents.” – Adam Adler, Founder & Managing Partner, The Adler Fund

“I wanted to create a way for kids to earn their own screen time while actually learning something meaningful.” – Isla Adler, 10, Founder & Inspiration Behind Wyzly

“Families report up to a 90% reduction in arguments over screen time thanks to Wyzly’s innovative approach.”

About Wyzly

Wyzly is an innovative learn-to-earn children’s app created by The Adler Fund to address the growing problem of excessive screen time in kids aged 5-13. Backed by proprietary AI, Wyzly personalizes educational content to help children earn screen time through learning, while offering parents tools to monitor and manage usage. With its unique approach, Wyzly is reshaping how families manage digital time, fostering healthier habits and reducing daily conflicts over screens. The app is available for download on the iOS App Store.

