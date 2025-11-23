CEO Tanasak Wahawisan Leads the Way in Youth Empowerment and Sustainability with Watiwisan Foundation

Championing Leadership, Sustainability, and Youth Empowerment

Tanasak Wahawisan, a renowned CEO, writer, and life-long mentor, continues to inspire and lead with a unique blend of corporate expertise, Eastern philosophy, and hands-on humanitarian work. As the founder of Watiwisan Foundation, Wahawisan has dedicated over 40 years to creating opportunities for youth, restoring nature, and fostering sustainable communities in Thailand. His efforts have led to numerous initiatives, from environmental restoration projects to educational scholarships, as he aims to cultivate the next generation of conscious leaders.

Wahawisan’s commitment to empowering young people is deeply rooted in his belief that leadership is not defined by titles, but by the positive impact one has on society. Through the Watiwisan Foundation, he has worked tirelessly to integrate environmental stewardship with youth development, ensuring that the leaders of tomorrow are not only capable professionals but compassionate, mindful individuals who understand the importance of balancing economic growth with social and ecological responsibility.

Integrating Business Leadership with Environmental Stewardship

Wahawisan’s journey from corporate boardrooms to leading environmental and community-focused initiatives has allowed him to offer a rare perspective on leadership. His approach blends practical business strategies with the wisdom of Eastern philosophy—drawing from the discipline of the Samurai, the clarity of Zen, and the compassion of Buddhism. This holistic perspective has shaped his leadership style, which values both individual growth and collective wellbeing.

As part of his commitment to sustainability, Wahawisan has spearheaded multiple tree-planting initiatives and environmental programs through his foundation, helping restore ecosystems and build a greener future for Thailand. His work reflects a growing global movement towards environmental consciousness and the need for organizations and leaders to take proactive steps in protecting the planet.

Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Reflects Global Recognition

One of the highlights of Wahawisan’s illustrious career came in 2025 when he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by the World Harmony Foundation, an NGO affiliated with the United Nations Environment Programme. This prestigious nomination acknowledges his life’s work in advancing youth education, environmental restoration, and community development—efforts that have brought meaningful change to countless lives in Thailand.

“I believe that leadership should serve the greater good,” says Wahawisan. “It is not about personal accolades or titles; it is about making a lasting difference in the lives of others and the world around us. A nation grows when its young people grow—protect them, guide them, and give them a planet worth inheriting.”

This recognition not only highlights Wahawisan’s dedication but also positions the Watiwisan Foundation as a beacon of hope for youth empowerment and environmental justice on a global scale.

A New Era of Leadership for a Better Future

Wahawisan’s leadership extends far beyond traditional business practices. His work is a reflection of a more conscious form of leadership—one that values social responsibility, sustainability, and long-term impact. As the CEO of Watiwisan Foundation, he continues to inspire others to think beyond profit margins and focus on creating a positive ripple effect through every decision and action.

Through books, workshops, and social-impact projects, Wahawisan aims to help individuals rediscover their sense of purpose and reconnect with the values of integrity, resilience, and community service. He believes that true leadership is rooted in self-awareness and the ability to uplift others. His vision for the future is one where every business and organization is motivated not only by success but by the desire to leave a positive mark on the world.

About Watiwisan Foundation

Watiwisan Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth, restoring the environment, and creating sustainable communities across Thailand. Founded by Tanasak Wahawisan, the foundation focuses on initiatives that combine education, environmental stewardship, and community development. Through its various projects, including tree-planting programs, youth scholarships, and leadership development, Watiwisan Foundation strives to inspire the next generation of leaders who are compassionate, conscious, and committed to building a better world.

Media Contact

Tanasak Wahawisan

CEO, Watiwisan Foundation

Email: wahawisan@gmail.com

LinkedIn